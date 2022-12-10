

Morocco, Portugal meeting in quarterfinals tonight

First-time quarterfinalist Morocco will engage with Portugal in the third quarterfinal match tonight at 9:00 pm at Al-Thumama Stadium in Al-Thumama district in the Qatari capital Doha.

In the fourth quarterfinal, France and England will face off at 1:00 am after Saturday midnight at a retractable roof venue Al-Bayt Stadium in the Al Khor municipality in the northeastern coastal part of the country.

The FIFA World Cup, the greatest show on the Earth, is already at the most intense stage with the first two quarterfinal matches already being decided last night.

Now, whoever wins the third quarterfinal between Morocco and Portugal will face the winner of the fourth quarterfinal between France and England in the second semi-final scheduled to be played on 15 December at 1:00 am.

Morocco had come to the quarterfinals for the first time in history after a 3-0 win over its neighbouring country Spain in the round of 16. The 2010 FIFA World Cup champion Spain was eliminated, losing the battle to Morocco. The 1966's third placer Portugal, on the other hand, moved to the last eight with a 6-1 victory over Switzerland.

The two faced each other twice, in the FIFA World Cup in 1986 and 2018. Morocco won the first engagement by 3-1 while Portugal won the next match in 2018 by 1-0. So, it is expected to be a competitive match between them tonight.

Unfortunately, one of the top favourites from England and France will be kicked out tonight as the two are engaging for a spot in the semis and only one will be able to do so.

They met each other 31 times in different FIFA World Cups, UEFA European Championship, Tournoi de France, and International friendly matches from 1923 to 2017. England won 17 times while France nine times. Five matches saw ties.

When England first met France in an international friendly match almost a hundred years ago on 10 May 1923, the English defeated the rivals by 4-1. They played against each other in June 2017 for the last time where France outplayed England by a close 3-2 margin. Although they haven't faced each other in recent times, it's quite hard to tell who is better than whom this time. One thing is very sure none will give up till the last second.











