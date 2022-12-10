Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

ACC to reinvestigate charges against Ideal School’s engr Atiq, his wife

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to reinvestigate the allegations of corruption against Ideal School and College's Sub-Assistant Engineer Atiqur Rahman and his wife Nahida Akter Nipa, a director of the Vission-71 Development Limited rejecting the investigation report of its Assistant Director Mahbubul Alam.
The ACC, however, hasn't yet appointed a new investigation officer for the reinvestigation, according to the sources of the anti-graft body of the country.
ACC Director Monirul Islam, also head of the previous investigation team, confirmed about the decision while talking to this correspondent. He said that responding to the notice of the investigation team, Atiqur and his wife have submitted their wealth statement. The statement was examined.
Meanwhile, ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain told media on Tuesday that examining investigation report, the commission couldn't be satisfied. The allegations would be reinvestigated, if the commission wants. If necessary, the investigation team would also be reorganized with the approval of the commission. There are allegations of admission trading and misuse and embezzlement of huge amount of money of the Ideal School and College in Dhaka city against its assistant engineer Atiqur Rahman.
According to the allegations, around Tk110.70 crore was dealt with some 97 bank accounts in 15 banks opened with the names of Atiqur, his wife Nahia Akter Nipa and other relatives. Earning and transaction of such a big amount of money for an assistant engineer of a school was seemed unusual.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC to reinvestigate charges against Ideal School’s engr Atiq, his wife
2 tenders dropped by foreign firms for 3 packages of Matarbari Deep Sea Port
Train will run from June 2023: Sujan
Two RAB men, van driver killed in a car chase
Jamaat activists disguised as worshippers trying to stir up unrest: DMP
Prez for ostracising the corrupt
Hanging body of woman, bodies of 2 children found
JP keen to resolve internal disputes before polls


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft