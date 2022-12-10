ACC to reinvestigate charges against Ideal School’s engr Atiq, his wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to reinvestigate the allegations of corruption against Ideal School and College's Sub-Assistant Engineer Atiqur Rahman and his wife Nahida Akter Nipa, a director of the Vission-71 Development Limited rejecting the investigation report of its Assistant Director Mahbubul Alam.

The ACC, however, hasn't yet appointed a new investigation officer for the reinvestigation, according to the sources of the anti-graft body of the country.

ACC Director Monirul Islam, also head of the previous investigation team, confirmed about the decision while talking to this correspondent. He said that responding to the notice of the investigation team, Atiqur and his wife have submitted their wealth statement. The statement was examined.

Meanwhile, ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain told media on Tuesday that examining investigation report, the commission couldn't be satisfied. The allegations would be reinvestigated, if the commission wants. If necessary, the investigation team would also be reorganized with the approval of the commission. There are allegations of admission trading and misuse and embezzlement of huge amount of money of the Ideal School and College in Dhaka city against its assistant engineer Atiqur Rahman.

According to the allegations, around Tk110.70 crore was dealt with some 97 bank accounts in 15 banks opened with the names of Atiqur, his wife Nahia Akter Nipa and other relatives. Earning and transaction of such a big amount of money for an assistant engineer of a school was seemed unusual.