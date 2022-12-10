Video
2 tenders dropped by foreign firms for 3 packages of Matarbari Deep Sea Port

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 9: Foreign contractors dropped only two tenders for three packages of Matarbari Deep sea project.
Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources said that November 28 was the last date for dropping and opening of tenders.
They said that one Japanese tender was dropped for the civil works of package number one and another Japanese tender was dropped for supply of equipment for package number two. But no tender was dropped for supply of tug boats for package number 2(b), they said.
CPA sources said that the Ministry of Port and Shipping will take the final decision.They said that construction of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the country's first deep sea port, was expected to begin at the beginning 2023, at the offshore island of Moheshkhali in Cox's Bazar. The two-par project construction has been estimated cost over Tk 18,000 crores, nearly Tk 9,000 crore  for the CPA part and another Tk 9,000 crore for the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) component of the project.
Separate tenders were floated by the Roads and Highways Department and the CPA. The contractors are expected to be appointed at the beginning of 2023, to start the construction by mid 2023, said CPA officials.
The Matarbari Port Deep Sea Port would be construction with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). CPA completed the process of acquisition of 1,225 acres of land for the port, said officials. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be developed for the power plant of the port. JICA) has agreed to finance the project, said officials.  CPA officials said that JICA will invest over $ 500 million for the deep sea port construction.  
Mother vessels with nearly 16-metre draft will be able to berth in the deep sea port. Now, vessels with only nine-metre draft and container vessels with 2,000 containers can berth at Cattogram Port.
In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8,000 TEUs of container would be able to berth.
On completion of construction of the first phase by 2024, the second phase's construction will begin.
Construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep access channel for the port has been completed, said officials.  Work is on to widen the channel by another 100 metre, they said.
On completion, the access channel will be good for 80,000-tonne capacity vessels. On completion, the deep sea port will look like the Kashima Port in Japan, according to Toshiba Corporation, one of the contractors of the project.
The first phase of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, with a multipurpose terminal and a container terminal, is expected to be completed by mid 2026, said officials.
Bangladesh took the deep-sea port construction as a priority project to develop it as a regional business hub.


