Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:37 PM
Home Back Page

Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail Project

Train will run from June 2023: Sujan

80pc construction works completed

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 9: Over 80 per cent construction works of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line project have so far been completed.
The Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan visited the project site on Thursday last. Satisfying over the progress of the project, the Minister said that the train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar would be launched in June next year.
He confirmed that over 80 per cent of the construction works have so far been completed.
BR sources said that the schedule of the project was to be completed in June 2022 and it has been extended by two years until June 2024.  The completion schedule has already been extended a number of times.
The project envisages laying 100-km of dual gauge railway line with nine station buildings, platforms and sheds. Of them nearly 60 km long rail tracks have been installed.
A total of nine new rail stations have already been constructed on the new rail route to ensure fast and smooth movement of trains from the port city to the tourism town Cox's bazar as part of the mega project.
Construction works of 28 bridges, out of 39, including four major ones, and laying of 52-km railway tracks, out of 100 km have so far been completed,
Meanwhile, the train service was scheduled to begin in December this year. But the complications in land acquisition, the absence of the foreign experts due to pandemic, delay in shifting of electric poles, have delayed the implementation of the project on time.
The much expected project was taken in 2010 last which was scheduled to be completed in 2013 last.
The DPP was amended in 2016 last and the period of the project had been extended to June 2022.
Meanwhile, the Taka 18034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is being implemented. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose. Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.  Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Taka 2687.99 crore.
Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakaria to Ramu at Tk 3502.5 crore.


