Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:37 PM
Jamaat activists disguised as worshippers trying to stir up unrest: DMP

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Jamaat activists disguised as regular worshippers are attempting to stir up unrest, says Biplob Kumar Sarkar, Joint Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, after allegations that police blocked devotees during Friday's Juma prayers in the Naya Paltan area.
Police are on alert and will stand firm in their security measures, said Biplob, who had come to inspect the precautions taken by law enforcers near the BNP headquarters on Friday.
He claimed that police had not barred any devotee from their Juma routine, but were trying to help them.
A group of 40 to 50 men chanting religious slogans had tried to enter the cordoned-off area, the police officer said. "You all should understand who chants these kinds of slogans. It is the banned political organisation Jamaat-e-Islami," he said.
They were trying to cause trouble and police dispersed them, he said. On Thursday night, police said they would allow the BNP party headquarters in Naya Paltan to reopen. However, there has been a heavy security presence in the area since Friday morning.
Asked to explain the reason, Biplob said the police take different security measures at different times based on their understanding of the threat to public safety.


