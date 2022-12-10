Hanging body of woman, bodies of 2 children found

Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children from a house in Hazaribagh area in the capital on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Hasina Begum, 27, wife of Saddam Hossain, and her three-year-old daughter Sadia and six-month-old son Siam. They lived in a rented house in Godighar area.

Off them, the body of Hasina was found hanging from a ceiling fan and the children were found dead on a bed, said Hazaribagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saidul Haque Bhuiyan.

The OC said Saddam along with his eight-year-old son Salman was outside the house at that time. After being informed by other tenants he rushed to the house and found his wife Hasina and two children dead.

OC Saidul initially assumed that Hasina might have committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan after killing two of her children. However, details would be known after autopsy. Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.









