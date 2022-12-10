Video
JP keen to resolve internal disputes before polls

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Shaikh Shahrukh

After Jatiya Party (JP) founding chairman HM Ershad's death internal disputes in the party began to surface.
Later the disputes between JP's current chairman Ghulam Mohammad Quader and the party's Chief Patron Raushan Ersha reached its climax.  
At one point they began to quarrel publicly.
According to JP sources, GM Quader has been  cornered by ban imposed on his party activities. There is no one with him except two party MPs. Most of the party MPs are now with Raushan.
They meet her every to prepare for the next general election under her leadership, said several leaders.
According to the concerned, GM Quader is now away from all activities of the party.  There is a court ban on his activities. Besides, there is a complaint against him in the Anti-Corruption Commission. A leader of the party said that the police are also investigating the allegation.
In this situation, no top leader of the party wants to speak publicly. They feel that JP's leadership is now in a wavering state. They don't want to talk for fear of who gets the leadership. Currently the reins of JP are in the hands of Raushan Ershad. Even then, many may lose their party nomination if they are defeated. Taking care of that, the leaders are adding the condition of anonymity in the media.
Regarding all these issues, the former secretary general of the party, Mosiur Rahman Rangan, said, "The national election is ahead. Due to the current situation of the party, from the grassroots leaders to the central leaders are in despair. In other words, all party activities are closed. If this situation continues, the team will face losses again.  Therefore, we all have to work together to correct the mistakes and strengthen JP again.
Following all those issues recently, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "Neither loves with Awami League nor BNP, JP loves common people."
Regarding conflict Jatiya Party leader Ruhul Amin Howladar tells, "In a party there are people of many schools of thought. But finally we thought together. We will sit on this too. There will be discussions at the highest level of the party. It is not yet time for us to make a decision."
Another leader Kazi Feroz Rashid says, "There is nothing to discuss about this so far. We will discuss with everyone before the election and take a decision. We will take a decision thinking about where to go, the image of the Jatiya Party will be right and the welfare of the people of the country will be done."


