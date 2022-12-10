Video
Old bazar demolished at Taltali

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

Old Chhotabogi Bazar demolished in Taltali Upazila. photo: observer

Old Chhotabogi Bazar demolished in Taltali Upazila. photo: observer

TALTALI, BARGUNA, Dec 9: Over half a century old Chhotabogi Bazar in Taltali Upazila of the district has been demolished by the local administration.
With the bazaar demolished, some 147 business institutions have been destroyed.
On December 1, the demolishing drive was conducted at Chhotabogi Bazar. Traders and locals demanded rehabilitation of the victims from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Chhotabogi Bazar is the traditional bazaar in Taltali Upazila in the southern region. It was established 50 years back. A haat sits on each Friday at the bazaar. It is also the biggest haat of cow and paddy in the southern region.
Trading houses of the bazaar were raised on the flood embankment. Traders had been doing businesses in these houses for the last 50 years. On Dec 1, without any notice a total of 147 trading houses were demolished by excavator. The operation was led by Senior Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Md Maniruzzaman.
Owners of these 147 houses were not given time for shifting, traders alleged.
Tea stall shoppers Shyamol, Arun, Babul Sikdar, and Shakhawat Ali Golondaz said, "We would survive on tea shops. Our shops have been demolished. Now how will we survive?"
"We were not warned or informed before," they added.
Trader Delwar Hawladar said, "I had been doing business for 20 years in the bazaar. I didn't get any notice of breaking. Where will we go with goods?"
Md Mojibur Rahman Biswas, leasee of the bazaar and general secretary of Chhotabogi Union Awami League, said, "All things have been destroyed at once."
The haat will not sit a longer, and revenue collection will remain suspended, he added.
He demanded immediate rehabilitations of the victim traders.    
Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Himel of Water Development Board (WDB)-Barguna said, before the eviction drive of acquiring lands of WDB, it was circulated through mike; but these houses were not removed; so illegal houses have been demolished by the administration.
AC-land Md Maniruzzaman said, illegal houses on lands of WDB  have been demolished.



