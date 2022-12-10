500 ducks burnt at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Dec 9: At least 500 ducks were burnt in a fire in Bauphal Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The incident took place in Lyara Munsir Bridge area under Dashpara Union at around 1:30 am.

Shahin Akon, the owner of the farm, said he had a dispute with his elder brother Monir Akon over land. He suspected that Monir Akon set fire to the farm.

Suspected Monir Akon said he had a dispute over land with his brother but he was not involved in setting fire to the farm. His brother deliberately set the fire to trap him.

Dashpara Union Parishad Chairman Jahangir Hossain said a case is running due to a dispute between the two brothers over land. One may set fire to trap another brother. He will try to settle the dispute between the two brothers.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station Al Mamun said he did not know the matter. However, legal steps will be taken after investigation, the OC added.











