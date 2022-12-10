Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Quality education at universities stressed

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Dec 9: State Minister for Planning Professor Dr Shamsul Alam here on Wednesday underscored the need for quality education in all educational institutions including universities of the country.
Expert should plan globally demand-based syllabus in the education, he maintained.
The minister came up with the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a scientific conference on 'Holistic agricultural knowledge for achieving sustainable goal' at CSS Ava Center in the City.
Khulna Agriculture University (KAU) Teachers Association organized the conference with KAU Treasurrer Professor Sarwar Akram Aziz in the chair.
Terming the agriculture and engineering universities as vital ones set up in the country for making skill manpower in the professional sector, he said, "We will march to face challenges for achieving the cherished goals."
This scientific conference will play role in making youth researchers who will find out innovative creations through research activities, the state minister said.
He further said, about hundred per cent people of the country are getting opportunity to use mobile phone while over 77 per cent are using the Internet. The country's electricity production has crossed 25,000 megawatt and GDP rate is almost 7 per cent. He laid emphasis on keeping up the present GDP rate in order to develop citizen livelihood to build hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh.
Member of University Grant Commission (UGC) Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir, and Vice-Chancellor of KAU Professor Dr Md Abul Kashem Chowdhury addressed the conference as special guests.
Professor of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Institute of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University presented the keynote paper.
The address of welcome was delivered by President of KAU Teachers Association Dr Md Taslim Hossain. Its General Secretary Dr M A Hannan conducted it.  
A total of 42 research papers were presented at three technical and poster sessions.
At least 300 teachers, government officials from Bangladesh Agriculture University, Patuakhali Science and Technology University and KAU attended the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Old bazar demolished at Taltali
500 ducks burnt at Bauphal
Quality education at universities stressed
Santhia Upazila of Pabna was freed from the Pakistani occupation forces
Thrust on collective efforts to combat corruption
120 detained on different charges in six districts
Netrakona paddy farmers get bumper yield, fair price
Two raped in Patuakhali, Mymensingh


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft