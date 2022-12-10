Quality education at universities stressed

KHULNA, Dec 9: State Minister for Planning Professor Dr Shamsul Alam here on Wednesday underscored the need for quality education in all educational institutions including universities of the country.

Expert should plan globally demand-based syllabus in the education, he maintained.

The minister came up with the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a scientific conference on 'Holistic agricultural knowledge for achieving sustainable goal' at CSS Ava Center in the City.

Khulna Agriculture University (KAU) Teachers Association organized the conference with KAU Treasurrer Professor Sarwar Akram Aziz in the chair.

Terming the agriculture and engineering universities as vital ones set up in the country for making skill manpower in the professional sector, he said, "We will march to face challenges for achieving the cherished goals."

This scientific conference will play role in making youth researchers who will find out innovative creations through research activities, the state minister said.

He further said, about hundred per cent people of the country are getting opportunity to use mobile phone while over 77 per cent are using the Internet. The country's electricity production has crossed 25,000 megawatt and GDP rate is almost 7 per cent. He laid emphasis on keeping up the present GDP rate in order to develop citizen livelihood to build hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh.

Member of University Grant Commission (UGC) Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir, and Vice-Chancellor of KAU Professor Dr Md Abul Kashem Chowdhury addressed the conference as special guests.

Professor of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Institute of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University presented the keynote paper.

The address of welcome was delivered by President of KAU Teachers Association Dr Md Taslim Hossain. Its General Secretary Dr M A Hannan conducted it.

A total of 42 research papers were presented at three technical and poster sessions.

At least 300 teachers, government officials from Bangladesh Agriculture University, Patuakhali Science and Technology University and KAU attended the conference.











