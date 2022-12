Santhia Upazila of Pabna was freed from the Pakistani occupation forces













Santhia Upazila of Pabna was freed from the Pakistani occupation forces on December 9 in 1971. To mark the day, Santhia Muktijoddha Sangsad and Muktijoddha Sangsad Santan Command organized different programmes in the upazila. The photo shows Bijoy Smriti Stamva at Santhia. photo: observer