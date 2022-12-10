Thrust on collective efforts to combat corruption



The International Anti-Corruption Day-2022 being inaugurated by releasing balloons on the SP office premises in Pabna Town on Friday. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is - 'UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Khulna, Noakhali, Pabna, Panchagarh, Pirojpur and Rangamati.

BOGURA: A discussion meeting was held in Bogura Zilla School auditorium in the town in the morning on the occasion of the day.

Bogura District Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Anti-Corruption Committee jointly organized the programme.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saiful Islam spoke as the chief guest at the discussion programme with Bogura District ACC Deputy Director (DD) Moniruzzaman in the chair.

Bogura Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudeep Kumar Chakraborty was the keynote speaker at the discussion.

Anti-Corruption Committee President Mozammel Haque, Bogura Roads and Highways Department Executive Engineer Asaduzzaman, and Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Samir Hossain Mishu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Speakers at the discussion said everyone should build resistance against corruption. So that people are at ease. In order to make the state free from corruption, everyone in the society must work together. If the country is free from corruption, it is possible to build a happy and prosperous society.

Earlier, a human chain was formed in Satmatha area of the town at around 9 am.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, Gaibandha ACC and District Corruption Prevention Committee (DCPC) jointly organized different programmes in cooperation with the district administration and Sachetan Nagarik Committee, formed with the inspiration of Transparency International Bangladesh.

In the morning around 11 am, a human chain was formed on the premises of District Collectorate Building in the town with President of DCPC KM Rezaul Haque in the chair.

DC Oliur Rahman addressed the human chain as the chief guest and Rangpur Integrated ACC Office Assistant Director (AD) Md Belal Hossain spoke at the event as special guest.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by President of Sachetan Nagarik Committee Jahurul Qaiyum, and freedom fighter (FF) Ali Akbar Mia.

The speakers in their speech said corruption is a serious crime that can undermine social and economic development in all societies and no country, region or community is immune from corruption.

It is found in all parts of the world whether it is political, social or economic which threatens and undermines the democratic institutions, contributes the governmental instability and slows down the economic development, they also said.

As the corruption weakens democratic institutions and adversely affects the vulnerable section of the society, the speakers underscored the need for collective efforts to combat corruption to rid the nation of the menace.

Terming the corruption as the sweet poison, DC Oliur Rahman said corruption always breeds poverty, hampers development process, affects the poor and the distressed and deprives many people from getting education and healthcare.

The DC also put emphasis on forging a social movement against corruption to build poverty, hunger free happy and prosperous Bangladesh, and make the nation free from the curse and stigma of corruption.

A large number of people from all walks of life including students, teachers, officials, NGO activists and journalists participated in the programmes.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, ACC and Anti-Corruption Committee jointly organized different programmes in the district town.

Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the day's programme on the DC office premises in the town in the morning after releasing balloons.

An hour-long human chain was formed there on the Gopalganj-Tungipara road then.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.

DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam was present as the chief guest while Gopalganj ACC DD Md Sifat Uddin presided over the meeting.

Gopalganj SP Ayesha Siddiqa, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Debprasad Pal, and District Anti-Corruption Committee President Sarder Nurul Islam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

KHULNA: To mark the day, Khulna District administration organised a discussion meeting on Friday held at the conference room with the Director of Khulna Divisional ACC Md Manjur Morshed in the chair.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury addressed the meeting as the chief guest while DC Khondoker Yasir Arefin, Principal of Government Brozolal College Prof Sharif Atiquzzaman, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Tanveer Ahmed, and FF Md Alamgir Kabir addressed as special guests.

General Secretary (GS) of District Anti-Corruption Prevention Committee Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman delivered the welcome speech.

The chief guest stressed the need to enhance mass awareness programme at elsewhere including offices and educational institutions for building a crime free society.

"It's high time we prevent corruption. We can't keep an uneven path of corruption for our future generation. We want to establish such a country which will be free from corruption," he said.

The chief guest also urged all to raise their voice against corruption unitedly to fight the long persisting social menace effectively.

Speakers in the meeting mentioned that corruption undermines economic development, increase poverty, exploitation and injustice, prevent good governance, accountability and transparency and create social and political instability and insecurity.

They laid importance on creation of awareness among the mass people, especially the young generation, to eliminate corruption from the society.

Earlier, a human chain has been formed from the Khulna City Corporation building to the DC office marking the day.

NOAKHALI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes included hoisting national flag, bringing out a procession, forming a human chain and holding a discussion on the importance of the day.

The district administration and District ACC jointly organized these programmes at the DC office in the town.

A discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room after a oath-taking programme conducted by Noakhali DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman.

Dc Dewan Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest while Noakhali ACC DD Syed Tahasinul Haque presided over the meeting.

Additional DC (ADC) (General) Israt Sadmin, ADC (Revenue) Milton Roy, ASP (Crime and Operation) Bijoya Sen, Journalist Moniruzzaman Chowdhury, FF Fazlul Haque Badal, former principal of Chowmuhani SA College Abul Bashar, and GS of District Anti-Corruption Committee AKM Sayef Uddin Sohan, among others, also spoke at the programme.

PABNA: On the occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day's programme was inaugurated in the town in the morning after releasing balloons.

A discussion meeting was held in Pabna Police Lines auditorium.

Pabna ACC and Anti-Corruption Committee jointly organized the programme.

Pabna DC Biswas Rashel Hossain was present as the chief guest at the discussion.

Pabna ACC DD Md Khairul Haquen, NSI DD Kamrul Hassan and journalist Abdul Jhan spoke at the meeting as special guests.

District Anti-Corruption Committee GS ABM Fazlur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Earlier, a human chain was formed in in front of Pabna Zilla Parishad in the town at around 9 am.

PANCHAGARH: To mark the day, Panchagarh ACC, District Anti-Corruption Committee, the district administration jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A human chain was formed in front of the Panchagarh Central Shaheed Minar along the Panchagarh-Dhaka highway.

Before this, the national flag was hoisted along with the national anthem.

Panchagarh DC Md Zahurul Islam inaugurated the day after releasing balloons.

The DC said, "Corruption is not only a problem of Bangladesh, it is a global problem. Therefore, Anti-Corruption Day is being celebrated all over the world. The decision to celebrate the day officially has made the government's firm stance against corruption more evident and stronger. By observing this day, the country's anti-corruption struggle will be accelerated. Preventing corruption is still a challenge. The Prime Minister has given instructions to fight against corruption and establish good governance at the very beginning of the formation of the government. National Purification Strategy is being followed to ensure transparency and accountability."

Later on, a discussion meeting on 'Suppression and Prevention of Corruption' was held there.

SP SM Sirajul Huda, Principal of Government Women's College Mainur Rahman, Assistant Director of ACC Thakurgaon District Office Tahasin Monabbil Haque, Vice-President of District Anti Corruption Committee FF Alauddin Pradhan, its GS FF Saykhul Islam, and Meher Jamin, among others, also spoke at that time.

Speakers at the discussion said everyone should build resistance against corruption. So that people are at ease. In order to make the state free from corruption, everyone in the society must work together. If the country is free from corruption, it is possible to build a happy and prosperous society.

A human chain was also formed in the town marking the day.

District level officials, all teachers of municipal educational institutions, public representatives and media workers participated in the hour-long human chain.

District Anti-Corruption Committee President Nasimul Hasan administered the oath at the human chain.

PIROJPUR: The district administration and Pirojpur ACC jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A rally was brought out from Pirojpur Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while District ACC DD Md Golam Mawla presided over the meeting.

SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, MMP (Seba), attended the programme as special guest.

Transparency international Bangladesh (TIB) local unit also took part in the programme.

RANGAMATI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The district administration and Rangamati ACC jointly organized these programmes on the DC office premises in the town.

Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the day's programme after hoisting the national flag and releasing balloons.

An hour-long human chain was formed in front of the DC office then.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in DC office conference room.

DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Mir Abu Touhid, ADC (Revenue) SM Ferdous Islam, ACC DD Md Shafiullah, ADC (General) Md Saiful Islam, and District Anti-Corruption Committee President Md Omar Faruque, among others, were also present at the programme.











