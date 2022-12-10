120 detained on different charges in six districts

A total of 120 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Narail, Sirajganj, Bogura and Joypurhat, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 92 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 27 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 12 were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 25 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, 15 were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 21 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, nine were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 12 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants and four were drug addicts.

The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Meanwhile, police arrested seven people on charge of gambling from Bagha Upazila in the district early Monday.

The arrested persons are: Roni, 24, son of late Sukchan Ali, Mamun Hossain, 23, son of Mohammad Ali, Hossain Ali, 18, son of Moqbul Hossain, Ashraf Ali, 48, son of Harun Ali, and Jahidul Islam, 42, son of Hamzer Ali, residents of Hizal Palli Village; and Anarul Islam, 45, son of late Abdur Rahim of Belgachhi Village in Bagha Upazila of Rajsahahi; and Arian Khan Pias, 21, son of Shahin Khan, a resident of Aminpur Sagarkandi Village in Pabna District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Sazzad Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Anarul Islam in Belgachhi Village of the upazila at around 12am, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

Police also recovered playing cards and Tk 5,215 in cash from their possession at that time.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Bagha PS, the arrested persons were sent to jail on Monday morning following a court order.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested 14 people on different charges from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Masud Alam, 50, son of late Abdul Mannan of Naotala Village, Shahjahan Patwari, 52, son of late Nurul Haque of Jagjibonpur Village, Md Ali Hossain, 58, son of late Monu Mia Bepari of Bhanuyair area, Raihan, 20, son of Wahid Ullah of Dakshin Shaktala area, Juwel, 40, son of late Hazi Abul Khayer of Krishnapur Village, Shahidul Islam Kiran, 48, son of late Abdul Maleq, Masud Alam, 44, son of late Mozaffar Ahmed, Saiful Islam, 24, son of late Md Hanif of Nateshwar area, Abdullah Al Mamun, son of Maksud Ullah of Shimulia area, Abdul Mannan and Sujon, sons of Nur Ahmed of Kabil Pur area, Sagar, 20, son of late Hanif of Ruhul Amin Nagar Village, Babul, 45, son of Montaz Mia, and Sumon, son of Nur Alam of Duaripara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said the law enforcers conducted separate drives in the upazila on Wednesday night, and arrested them on different charges.

However, the arrested people were sent to jail on Thursday afternoon following a court order.

Sonaimuri PS OC Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the matter.

NARAIL: Police arrested three people along with firearm and yaba tablets from Kalia Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

District DB Police OC Md Sajedul Islam confirmed the matter in a press conference held at the office of Superintend of Narail Police in the district town on Wednesday noon.

Police arrested two persons along with a shooter gun and three rounds of cartages from Kalia Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Md Hridoy Sheikh, 23, son of A Jabbar Sheikh of Fultala area in Khulna District, and Md Hridoy Hossain, 20, son of Md Shariful Islam of Sinhalal Village in Koloroa Upazila of Satkhira.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in MBC Brick Kiln area in Kharkharia Village in the afternoon, and arrested the duo along with the shooter gun and three rounds of cartages.

On the other hand, DB Police arrested a man along with 455 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district in the afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Saddam Hossain, 34, son of Md Akbar Sheikh, a resident of Buraich Village under Alfadanga PS in Faridpur District.

A team of DB Police arrested him along with the yaba tablets from Nakshi Madrasa Bazar area in Sadar Upazila in the afternoon.

Separate cases under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act have been filed with Kalia and Narai Sadar PSs in these connections.

SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested a woman for lodging a fake case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act in Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested woman is Sumaiya Parvin Usha, 25, daughter of Belal Hossain, a resident of Soyagobinda Moholla under Sirajganj Municipality.

Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Humayun Kabir on Tuesday noon said Sumaiya lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Sadar PS on March 28, 2022 against one Md Hraidoy Sheikh aliasa Pappu, 25.

Investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation in Sirajganj Md Raihan Ali Sheikh, later, found out that the complaint Sumaiya lodged is false.

Later on, the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Sheikh Md Nasirul Haque ordered police to arrest Sumaiya.

Following this, police arrested Sumaiya on Monday night.

She was, however, produced before the court on Tuesday morning.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested seven people on charge of gambling from Nandigram Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Abdul Alim, 25, Shafiqul Islam, 27, Zakaria Hossain, 25, and Sumon Hossain, 19, residents of Bhatgram Madhyapara Village; Kaiyum Ali, 20, and Matiur Rahman, 23, of Bhatgram Purba Para; and Nazim Uddin, 38, a resident of Bhatgram Mollapara area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Tariqul Islam conducted a drive in the house of Alamgir Hossain in Bhatgram Madhya Para area on Monday night, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested persons were produced before the court on Tuesday morning.

Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested three people on different charges in the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are: Rezaul Karim Reza, 16, a resident of Magura Bottali Village in Panchbibi Upazila; and Alam Mia alias Alamgir, 42, of Maltia Village, and Abdur Razzak, 37, of Biyala Village in Kalai Upazila of the district. Reza is an accused of a gang-rape case while Alamgir is a fraudster and Abdur Razzak had been absconding in a murder case.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Acting Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Md Masud Rana said the elite force members arrested Rezaul Karim Reza from Khilgaon area in Dhaka on Monday night.

Alam Mia alias Alamgir was arrested from his house in Maltia Village in Kalai Upazila in the evening.

Meanwhile, Abdur Razzak was absconding in a case of murder of one Sarwar Hossain in Dudhail Village in Kalai Upazila. Sarwar was murdered on June 21 last.

On information, RAB members arrested Razzak from Hichmi Mor area in Sadar Upazila at around 8:30pm on Monday.

Legal action was taken against those arrested, the RAB official added.





















