Netrakona paddy farmers get bumper yield, fair price



Labourers harvesting Aman paddy from a Netrakona.field. photo: observer

According to field sources, the increased T-Aman production and good price have brought smile on farmers' faces in the district.

In fact, Netrakona is a district of food self-reliance and surplus paddy.

A visit to different areas in the district found full fields of T-Aman having golden sheaves; farmers and their wives were seen passing busy time in paddy cutting, threshing, boiling, drying and storing.

With the busy harvesting, day-labourers have also been busy with cutting and threshing.

Farmers said, T-Aman farming was hampered firstly in the beginning of the season due to drought; it delayed the sapling planting. Despite that the yielding has been bumper.

After storing their yearly requirement of paddy, they will be able to sell their surplus paddy. They are also happy for getting adequate fodder for their cattle.

Farmer Bachchu Kia of Madanpur Village of Netrakona Sadar Upazila said, T-Aman harvesting has been turned into festivity. "Our yields have been good. We are happy to get higher price from houses," he added.

Farmer Habul Mia of Dulli Village in Kendua Upazila said, "This year I cultivated T-Aman on 20 katha land. I have got a yield of over five maunds per katha. I can sell per maund at Tk 1,250-1,300. I am happy."

Diesel price hike and increased prices of essential commodities have increased T-Aman farming cost. It caused hiccupping condition among farmers.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, local farmers demanded a government procurement rate of Tk 1,500 per maund. It will encourage them for enhancing their paddy farming interests.

They have cut their advance T-Aman about 15-20 days back; now they are preparing these fields for cultivating extra crops, such as mustard, potato, brinjal and other winter vegetables; and profits from these crops will provide cost of Boro farming.

With the extra crop-farming facility, farmers are becoming interested in advance T-Aman cultivation within a short span of time.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Netralona, this year a total of 1, 33,075 hectares (ha) of land were brought under T-Aman farming in the district against the target of 1, 32,580 ha. The rice production target has been fixed at 3, 62,596 tonnes.

Deputy Director of the DAE-Netralona Mohammad Nuruzzaman confirmed good yielding of T-Aman in Netrakona.

After harvesting the advance T-Aman, their fields have been brought under mustard, potato and vegetable cultivation, he added. Again after lifting these second crops, the fields can be brought under IRRI-Boro farming, he further said.













