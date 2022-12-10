Two raped in Patuakhali, Mymensingh

A minor girl and a female garments worker were allegedly raped in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Mymensingh, recently.

PATUAKHALI: A case was filed against a young man on Wednesday after he allegedly raped a nine-year old child in Badarpur Union Parishad (UP) area of the district.

Sabbir Gazi, 22, a resident of Badarpur UP, was sued for allegedly committing the rape.

The father of the victim said while the child was going to attend her coaching, the accused forcibly took her to a silent place where he allegedly violated her. After informing the matter to police, the victim's father took the child to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital and admitted her there.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patuakhali Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A garments worker was allegedly raped in Bhaluka Upazila of the district recently.

The victim lodged a case with Bhaluka Model PS on Monday in this regard.

According to the case statement, Md Alamin Mia, brother-in-law of the victim's husband Md Sohel of Shantiganj Village under Dhitpur Union in the upazila, along with others abducted the victim while she was returning home from the factory. Later on, Alamin and his companions took the victim to an abandoned place in Panihadi area at gun-point, and raped her there.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab the accused.













