Gafargaon Free Day observed in Mymensingh

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Dec 9: Gafargaon Upazila in the district was freed from the Pakistani occupation army on December 9, 1971.

On the occasion, different programmes were organized with due dignity at Launch Ghat in the upazila on Friday morning.

Gafargaon Upazila administration and Muktijoddha Sangsad laid wreaths and prayed for the martyrs at Launch Ghat Slaughterhouse in the morning.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held on the occasion of the day, where Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abidur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station Faruk Ahmed, and former deputy commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad Mofiz Uddin, among others, also spoke at the programme.











