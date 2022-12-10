Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Martyrdom day of Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin today

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

Martyrdom day of Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin today

Martyrdom day of Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin today

KHULNA, Dec 9: Nation will recall the memory of Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin, one of the seven greatest heroes of the Liberation War, on his 51st death anniversary tomorrow (December 10).
On this day in 1971, just six days before the nation's final victory, engine room artificer of Bangladsh Naval Ship (BNS) Palash Ruhul Amin embraced martyrdom at the bank of the Rupsha River.
Earlier, BNS Palash captured Mongla Port from the Pakistani occupation forces after a fierce gun battle. The ship Palash was advancing towards Khulna to conquer the industrial city from the Pakistani Bahini.
As the ship reached near the shipyard area, a fighter plane hurled bombs targeting the BNS Palash. Mohibullah, Bir Bikrom, a staff of the ship, was killed on the spot, and the rest naval staff jumped into the River Rupsha.
Ruhul Amin managed to escape the bomb attack, but he was killed by the Razakar Bahini later on.
On the next day, Ruhul Amin along with Mohibullah was buried at Bagmara village under East Rupsha area in the district.
Khulna Development Authority (KDA) has built a memorial complex surrounding their graveyard in 1997.
Bangladesh Navy supervises the complex after it was handed over by the KDA since its completion.
Bangladesh Navy in Khulna Headquarters has chalked out different programmes to observe the 51st death anniversary of the two great heroes in a befitting manner.
The programmes include placing flower wreaths at their graveyard, discussion, Doa Mahfil and recitation from the Holy Quraan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Old bazar demolished at Taltali
500 ducks burnt at Bauphal
Quality education at universities stressed
Santhia Upazila of Pabna was freed from the Pakistani occupation forces
Thrust on collective efforts to combat corruption
120 detained on different charges in six districts
Netrakona paddy farmers get bumper yield, fair price
Two raped in Patuakhali, Mymensingh


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft