

Martyrdom day of Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin today

On this day in 1971, just six days before the nation's final victory, engine room artificer of Bangladsh Naval Ship (BNS) Palash Ruhul Amin embraced martyrdom at the bank of the Rupsha River.

Earlier, BNS Palash captured Mongla Port from the Pakistani occupation forces after a fierce gun battle. The ship Palash was advancing towards Khulna to conquer the industrial city from the Pakistani Bahini.

As the ship reached near the shipyard area, a fighter plane hurled bombs targeting the BNS Palash. Mohibullah, Bir Bikrom, a staff of the ship, was killed on the spot, and the rest naval staff jumped into the River Rupsha.

Ruhul Amin managed to escape the bomb attack, but he was killed by the Razakar Bahini later on.

On the next day, Ruhul Amin along with Mohibullah was buried at Bagmara village under East Rupsha area in the district.

Khulna Development Authority (KDA) has built a memorial complex surrounding their graveyard in 1997.

Bangladesh Navy supervises the complex after it was handed over by the KDA since its completion.

Bangladesh Navy in Khulna Headquarters has chalked out different programmes to observe the 51st death anniversary of the two great heroes in a befitting manner.

The programmes include placing flower wreaths at their graveyard, discussion, Doa Mahfil and recitation from the Holy Quraan.













