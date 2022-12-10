Broken road causes public sufferings at Dighinala



The broken road in Dakshin Milonpur area under Kobakhali Union at Dighinala. photo: observer

At present, vehicle movements are suspended on the road. Emergency patients are taken to hospitals on shoulder.

According to field sources, the road was broken at several points due to erosion by Kobakhali Chhara (small canal). Locals of other neighbouring villages and students of Hachinsanpur High School are experiencing intolerable suffering.

A female residence of Dakkhin Milonpur Village Fulmati Begum, 55, said, "Earlier the road was about 15 feet. After being eroded by the Kobakhali Chhara, it decreased to about three feet. It is making us trouble."

A senior resident of the village Asraf Ali, 95, said, "We are moving on wood decks. It is scary, falling down is likely anytime."

Dakkhin Milonpur Union Member Md Joynal Abedin said, "There was only one demand of my local people before the election to make the road fit for their communication. So it is our strong demand to build a guide wall along the canal."

Chairman of No. 3 Kobakhali Union Knowledge Chakma said, this road is very important; making guidewalls at broken points along the Chhara is urgently necessary. "We request the authorities concerned for drawing their sincere attention at the matter," the union chairman maintained.











