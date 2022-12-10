Video
Peru's ousted president put in provisional detention

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LIMA, Dec 9: Peru's former president Pedro Castillo was placed in provisional detention on Thursday, a day after he was ousted by lawmakers and arrested, accused of attempting a coup.
Prosecutors carried out a dawn raid on the presidency and some ministerial offices in search of evidence against Castillo, who is being investigated for "rebellion and conspiracy."
Looking visibly nervous and disheveled, the toppled leftist appeared before the Supreme Court via videoconference as prosecutors sought a week's detention.
A judge granted the request, despite the argument of Castillo's lawyer Victor Perez that "the crime of rebellion was not committed" because it did not materialize.
Castillo's efforts to dissolve Congress and rule by decree were quickly stamped out by lawmakers who voted him out of office on Wednesday in a day of high drama, by the end of which he was in jail and his former vice president Dina Boluarte had taken over.
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed that Castillo had requested asylum, which he was willing to grant, but the leftist was arrested before he could arrive at the country's embassy.
Mexico was holding consultations with Peru's new government about giving asylum to Castillo, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard later announced.
With Boluarte under mounting pressure to quell the political turmoil rocking the country, hundreds of Castillo supporters staged protests in the capital Lima and other cities.
Asked by reporters if she would consider calling an early election, Peru's first woman leader said that, going forward, she would "look at alternatives to best re-orient" the country.
A thousand protesters marched through Lima demanding Castillo's release before police dispersed the demonstration with tear gas, making several arrests.
"Pedro Castillo, Peru is with you!" and "If there is no liberation, there will be revolution!" the leftist's supporters chanted.
Protesters in the southern Andean cities of Ayacucho and Puno, where Castillo has a lot of support, demanded early elections.
Boluarte took the oath of office shortly after the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026.
The 60-year-old lawyer must now form her first ministerial cabinet, which will be an early indication of whether she is likely to survive in office.    -AFP







