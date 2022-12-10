Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Ashok Gehlot welcomes Indian supreme court's view on national food security act

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

JAIPUR, Dec 9: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's recent observation that it is the central government's duty to ensure that foodgrains reach the last man under the National Food Security Act.
He said the Rajasthan government has been demanding that the Centre expand the scope of the NFSA on the basis of the current population.
"It is our culture that nobody goes to sleep empty stomach," the Supreme Court said on December 6 and asked the central government to see to it that foodgrains under the NFSA reach the last man. The court was hearing on its own a public interest matter related to the plight of migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdowns.
Sharing a news report on the court hearing on Twitter, Mr Gehlot said, "We welcome this comment of the Supreme Court. It has been our constant demand from the Centre that the scope of the National Food Security Act be expanded on the basis of the current population. It is the responsibility of every government to provide food to all citizens. The Rajasthan government provided food to all during the pandemic with the resolve that "no one should sleep hungry", he said."Even today there are about 900 Indira Rasoi operating in the state where a full meal is available for ? 8 in which the state government gives a subsidy of ? 17 per plate," the chief minister said.
The government notified the NFSA on September 10, 2013 with the objective of providing food and nutritional security by ensuring access to adequate quantity of quality food at affordable prices to people to live a life with dignity.    -PTI








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Italy ordered to restore migrant charity rescue vessel
Peru's ousted president put in provisional detention
Smog and fog envelop the skyline in Colombo
Ashok Gehlot welcomes Indian supreme court's view on national food security act
New abnormal: Climate disaster damage 'down' to $268b
Australia, Japan to pursue 'more complex' joint military drills
Members of the Roma community in Greece hold portraits of a Roma teenager
UN 'appalled' by massacre in DR Congo


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft