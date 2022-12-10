Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

New abnormal: Climate disaster damage 'down' to $268b

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Dec 9: This past year has seen a horrific flood that submerged one-third of Pakistan, one of the three costliest U.S. hurricanes on record, devastating droughts in Europe and China, a drought-triggered famine in Africa and deadly heat waves all over.
Yet this wasn't climate change at its worst.
With all that death and destruction in 2022, climate-related disaster damages are down from 2021, according to insurance and catastrophe giant Swiss Re. That's the state of climate change in the 2020s that $268 billion in global disaster costs is a 12% drop from the previous year, where damage passed $300 billion.
The number of U.S. weather disasters that caused at least $1 billion in damage is only at 15 through October and will likely end the year with 16 or 17, down from 22 and 20 in the last two years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But because of Hurricane Ian, overall damage amounts are probably going to end up in the top three in American history.
Weather disasters, many but not all of them turbocharged by human-caused climate change, are happening so frequently that this year's onslaught, which 20 years ago would have smashed records by far, now in some financial measures seems a bit of a break from recent years.
Welcome to the new abnormal.
"We've almost gotten used to extremes. And this year compared to many years in the past would be considered a pretty intense year, but compared to maybe the most extreme years, like a 2017, 2020 and 2021, it does look like ... a slight adjustment down," said NOAA applied meteorologist and economist Adam Smith, who calculates the billion dollar disasters for the agency. "We're just getting used to it but that's not a good way to move into the future."
Wildfires in the United States weren't as costly this year as the last couple years, but the Western drought was more damaging than previous years, he said. America's billion dollar disasters in 2022 seemed to hit every possible category except winter storms: hurricanes, floods, droughts, wildfires, heat waves, hail storms and even a derecho.
When it comes to 2022's financial damages globally and the United States, Ian, which walloped Florida, was the big dog, even though Pakistan's flooding was more massive and deadly. In terms of just looking at dollars not people, Ian's damages eclipsed the drought-triggered African famine that affected more people. It also overshadowed river levels in China and Europe that dropped to levels so low it caused power and industrial problems and the heat waves in Europe,India and North America that were deadly and record-breaking.  Smith said NOAA hasn't finished calculating the damages from Ian yet, but there's a good chance it will have more than $100 billion in damage, pushing past 2012's Superstorm Sandy that swamped New York and New Jersey, ranking only behind 2005's Katrina and 2017's Harvey for damaging hurricanes.
In the 1980s, the United States would average a billion-dollar weather disaster every 82 days. Now it's every 18 days, Smith said. That's not inflation because damages are adjusted to factor that out, he said. It's nastier weather and more development, people and buildings in harm's way, he said.
Globally "if you zoom in the last six years, 2017 to 2022, this has been particularly bad" especially compared to the five years before, said Martin Bertogg, Swiss Re's head of catastrophic peril.
"It felt like a regime change, some people called it a new normal," Bertogg said. But he thinks it was more getting back, after a brief respite, to a long-term trend of disaster costs steadily rising 5% to 7% a year.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said the increasing number of disasters makes the case for reducing emissions.
"You're spending money now because we're not doing the things we ought to be doing," Kerry said in an interview with The Associated Press. "We'll be spending a hell of a lot more under much more stringent circumstances than we are today if we don't move faster."
Not every year has to be a whopper. The U.S. got a break in 2019 when there were "only" 14 billion-dollar disasters, NOAA's Smith said.
"A growing body of evidence indicates that climate change is increasing the variability as well as the average" of weather disasters, said Stanford University environment director Chris Field, who led a United Nations 2012 report on extreme weather. "What this means is that in some years we get hit harder than others. In other years we get hit like never before."    -AP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Italy ordered to restore migrant charity rescue vessel
Peru's ousted president put in provisional detention
Smog and fog envelop the skyline in Colombo
Ashok Gehlot welcomes Indian supreme court's view on national food security act
New abnormal: Climate disaster damage 'down' to $268b
Australia, Japan to pursue 'more complex' joint military drills
Members of the Roma community in Greece hold portraits of a Roma teenager
UN 'appalled' by massacre in DR Congo


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft