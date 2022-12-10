

A Better Me



It was an antique mirror.

My grandmother had been a woman of few words, and we all knew about her nausea of collecting antiques. She had always said that ancient antiques held the souls of their previous owners and collecting them was the equivalent of destroying their peaceful spirits.



I chuckled. My parents knew how upset I was with her death anniversary approaching. They gave it to me knowing it would make me smile. I looked into the mirror, to find my reflection staring back at me. I held its gaze, bewildered. No mirror had ever reflected me quite as beautifully. It was almosta better version of me, a version I wanted to be. Maybe it was wishful thinking, but I wanted the mirror to take my pain away, make me better.



"I wish I was you," I whispered.



The next morning, I woke up to the smell of cookies. I walked out of my room, checking my face in the mirror on the door. I quickly climbed down the stairs, hearing my parents laughing and talking to someone. Had my friends come to visit? As I reached the living room, I looked up to seeme. Huh?



There I was, sitting on a chair and eating cookies, talking to my Dad. But I was standing by the door! I looked down, rubbed my eyes and looked back up. The sight remained the same. I pinched and slapped myself like a lunatic. Nothing changed. I called out to my Dad again, but was ignored. Agitated, I walked closer and tried to pull out a chair to sit. Nothing budged. I tried to hold my mother's hand, but mine just slipped through hers, as if I was invisible. Surely, this was not happening.



I paced the room shouting, poking. Nothing. After a while, I scrutinized my other self. She was wearing exactly what I was. She looked exactly like me but different, I realized. After my grandmother's passing I had almost lost my sense of self, drowning myself in studies and novels. Taking care of my skin and hair had almost seemed shallow.



The other me looked better, like I would if I indulged in self-care, if I washappy. I finally walked up to the anomaly. To my surprise, she turned and looked at me, smirking. Flabbergasted, I turned around and sprinted back to my room. The antique mirror was still there. I walked to it, instinct driving me. I clutched it and held it. Turning it towards me, I saw the ceiling staring back at me. I could not be seen in this mirror, I realized. The mirror behind my door reflected me perfectly fine. Why could I only hold this mirror? Why was everything else slipping through? Why was I not being reflected in it? Why could nobody hear or see me? Who was the person downstairs?



The questions swirled inside my head. Nothing seemed to make sense. I felt sick to my stomach. Hearing footsteps approach, I looked up to the door, and found my other self, standing there, looking at me, with an evil grin on her face.



"It's my life now," she said.



And everything went black.



I jolted awake, realizing it was all a dream. Sweat dripped down my face as I tried to calm myself and steady my breath. I climbed out of bed and ran to the living room, trying to avoid the smell of cookies the best I could. My parents looked up from the table and smiled at me.



"Happy birthday Rose!"



The cookies were there, but everything else was different from the dream. I let out a sigh of relief. Everything was back to normal. As I sat down and ate my cookies, I realized all that I had taken for granted. I had a wonderful home, a loving family, friends, and other opportunities that many people could only dream of. I had so many things to be thankful for, yet I sat day after day, sulking. No more, I decided.



Ever since, I spent every day making sure my family and friends knew how much I appreciated them, how grateful I was for all that they do for me. I tried my best to make up for disappointing them, for disrespecting my parents when they did not fulfil my every whim, for pushing my friends away. I was going to be a daughter my parents would me proud of.



Today, I admit, I am not perfect. What I am, however, is better, a better friend and more importantly, a better daughter. We spend so much time wishing for things that we want to have, thinking about all that we don't have, that we do not stop and think about everything we do have. We waste our limited time in this world being greedy for so many material things, and are disappointed when we don't get them. We are so discouraged every time things do not go according to our plan that we do not acknowledge all that the new path before us has to offer. If we were to just look around and see - really see - we would be wonderstruck by how many people's dreams we are living right now. I woke up to the sound of footsteps in the middle of the night. It was surely my father getting another glass of water. I turned on the bed to find a neatly wrapped box on the other side. My lips curled as I remembered it was my birthday. 