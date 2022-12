A Tale in a Wintry Landscape

warmer

than the eastern beam of sun,

heavenly

than the mid-night wind of Eastern.



A harmony

that joins the Blue and the Dust-

like Eve's deed joins descendants' luck.



A reception

A love

occupying meaning in diverse

in a wintry landscape.





The poet is a is a postgraduate student at Jahangirnagar University











