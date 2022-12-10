Video
Bharat Wakhlu, Mukund Rajan & Sonu Bhasin

Tata’s Leadership Experiment

While the TAS has thrown up exemplary officers, the problem over time was the lack of attention from the top management for a career plan and path…

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Reviewed by S Giridhar

Tata’s Leadership Experiment

Tata’s Leadership Experiment

When I received a request to review a book on Tata Administrative Service (TAS), I accepted with alacrity. After all, TAS was the brainchild of the legendary JRD Tata. And to pique the interest further was the fact that a college batchmate, a lousy ex-boss, a delightful customer, and my daughter's classmate were people I knew from the TAS fraternity.

Tata's Leadership Experiment: The story of Tata Administrative Service is written by three ex-TAS officers. Bharat Wakhlu is a 1985 batch officer while co-authors Sonu Bhasin and Mukund Rajan are from the 1987 and 1995 batches respectively. Though the authors are from the Ratan Tata generation, such is the panache with which they have told the story that you feel they were in the Board Room, as JRD Tata and his team conceptualised this ambitious programme.
The storytelling is competent. The research, the interviews, anecdotes, and stories are brought together skilfully into a warm broth of a book. The story of the TAS protagonists and their contribution has been seamlessly woven along with the journey of the Tata Group through the good and tough times. Even as the authors enjoy telling the story, they remain objective, calling out things that did not go well and the reasons why TAS, while being a great experiment, fell short of what might have been possible. The story of the Tatas has been told earlier but here we hear it through the eyes, ears, and experiences of TAS executives who were in ring-side seats or inside the arena itself.

The chronicling is linear, and elegant; the first section of 12 chapters describes the genesis of the TAS; Part II called The Post -JRD Era, describes the trajectory during the Ratan Tata years and the final section, titled, 'Leaders for the Future' does a stocktaking and ends appropriately with a chapter, 'Whither the TAS?'
