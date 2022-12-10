Video
Home Women's Own

Unified effort key to stop violence against women

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Women\'s Own Report

Despite a strict measurement taken by the government, the violence against the women has been rampant in Bangladesh. Previously the violence was restricted to home just but over the years it spread in all places as we enter into modern world.
Violence against women and girls spread in schools, on the streets, at work, and on the internet now from the home. Violence towards women and girls is omnipresent. Too often, this kind of violence is normalised and goes unpunished, which is another reason for its spread like wildfire.
 Sexual and gender-based violence devastates individuals, families and communities. The effects of such violence can be long lasting and profoundly affect a person's life. But beyond the severe and long-term impacts of sexual and gender-based violence on the survivor, there are significant impacts on economic and social progress. So gender-based violence is not only terrible for the victim - it is costly for society.
It is imperative that we collectively address negative social norms and beliefs that hinder women's and girls' equal opportunities and advancement in society. Because alone government can't stop it. While more unified effort is imperative, the family can play an effective role. The parents should teach their son from the childhood to how to respect women. In the school the teachers also should play a role in stopping violence against women. According to some researchers, there should be a course in school and college to how to stop violence on women and respect them.
Everyone should be committed to this goal by protecting and advancing the human rights of women and girls, by supporting their equal participation in decision-making at all levels of political, economic and social life, and by reducing inequalities in access and control over resources.
It is imperative to ensure of human rights by all women and girls because it is fundamental to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), our global commitment under the 2030 Agenda. It is believed if the violence against women is stopped, the country will be more developed. And rightly it is believed. Because the women had already showed their talent to contribute in social and economical development of the country like their male counterpart. Therefore the violence against them will not only hamper the women's progress but also will hinder country's ultimate development.



