

You need to know about Gestational Diabetes

Associate Professor

(Endocrinology & Metabolism)

Department of Medicine

MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a condition in which a hormone made by the placenta prevents the body from using insulin effectively. Glucose builds up in the blood instead of being absorbed by the cells.

Unlike type 1 diabetes, gestational diabetes is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by other hormones produced during pregnancy that can make insulin less effective, a condition referred to as insulin resistance. Gestational diabetic symptoms disappear following delivery.

What causes gestational diabetes mellitus?

Although the cause of GDM is not known, there are some theories as to why the condition occurs.

The placenta supplies a growing fetus with nutrients and water, and also produces a variety of hormones to maintain the pregnancy. Some of these hormones (estrogen, cortisol, and human placental lactogen) can have a blocking effect on insulin. This is called contra-insulin effect, which usually begins about 20 to 24 weeks into the pregnancy.

As the placenta grows, more of these hormones are produced, and the risk of insulin resistance becomes greater. Normally, the pancreas is able to make additional insulin to overcome insulin resistance, but when the production of insulin is not enough to overcome the effect of the placental hormones, gestational diabetes results.

Risks factors associated with gestational diabetes mellitus

Although any woman can develop GDM during pregnancy, some of the factors that may increase the risk include the following:

m Overweight or obesity

m Family history of diabetes

m Have had gestational diabetes before

m Have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or another health condition linked to problems with insulin

m Have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, or other medical complications

m Having given birth previously to an infant weighing greater than 9 pounds

m Age (women who are older than 25 are at a greater risk for developing gestational diabetes than younger women)

m Race (women who are African-American, American Indian, Asian American, Hispanic or Latino, or Pacific Islander have a higher risk)

m Prediabetes, also known as impaired glucose tolerance

You need to know about Gestational Diabetes

The American Diabetes Association recommends screening for undiagnosed type 2 diabetes at the first prenatal visit in women with diabetes risk factors. In pregnant women not known to have diabetes, GDM testing should be performed at 24 to 28 weeks of gestation. Your doctor can also test you by having you fast for 12 hours, then giving you a 75-gram glucose drink and a 2-hour blood glucose test.If you're at high risk but your test results are normal, your doctor might test you again later in your pregnancy to make sure you still don't have it.

In addition, women with diagnosed GDM should be screened for persistent diabetes 6 to 12 weeks postpartum. It is also recommended that women with a history of GDM undergo lifelong screening for the development of diabetes or prediabetes at least every three years.

What is the treatment for gestational diabetes mellitus?

If you have gestational diabetes, you'll need treatment as soon as possible to keep yourself and your baby healthy during your pregnancy and delivery. Your doctor will ask you to:

v Check your blood sugar levels four or more times a day

v Eat a healthy diet

v Make exercise a habit

Your doctor will keep track of your weight and your baby's development. They might give you insulin or another medicine to keep your blood sugar under control.

Specific treatment for gestational diabetes will be determined by your doctor based on:

v Your age, overall health, and medical history

v Extent of the disease

v Your tolerance for specific medications, procedures, or therapies

v Expectations for the course of the disease

v Your opinion or preference

Treatment for gestational diabetes focuses on keeping blood glucose levels in the normal range. Treatment may include:

v Special diet

v Exercise

v Daily blood glucose monitoring

v Insulin injections

Target Blood Sugar Levels for Women During Pregnancy

The American Diabetes Association recommends these targets for pregnant women who test their blood sugar:

v Before a meal: 95 mg/dL or less

v An hour after a meal: 140 mg/dL or less

v Two hours after a meal: 120 mg/dL or less

Diet and Exercise for Gestational Diabetes

Take these simple steps to stay healthy:

v Eat a healthy, low-sugar diet. Talk to your doctor to be sure you're getting the nutrition you need.

Follow a meal plan made for someone with diabetes:

v Add vegetables and whole grains, and watch your portion sizes.

v Have three small meals along with two or three snacks about the same times every day.

v Get 40% of your daily calories from carbs and 20% from protein. Most of the carbs should be complex, high-fiber carbs, with fat being between 25% and 40%.

v Aim for 20-35 grams of fiber a day. Foods such as whole-grain breads, cereals, and pasta; brown or wild rice; oatmeal; and vegetables and fruits will help get you there.

v Limit your total fat to less than 40% of your daily calories. Saturated fat should be less than 10% of all the calories you eat.

v Eat a variety of foods to make sure you get enough vitamins and minerals. You may need to take a supplement to cover your bases. Ask your doctor if they think you should take one.

v You can exercise when you have gestational diabetes as long as your doctor says it's OK. Being active is a good way to help manage your blood sugar. Staying fit during pregnancy is also good for your posture and can curb some common problems, like backaches and fatigue.

v If you take insulin, make sure you've got a plan to deal with low blood sugar. Talk to your doctor if you're not sure what to do.

Possible complications for the baby

Unlike type 1 diabetes, gestational diabetes generally occurs too late to cause birth defects. Birth defects usually originate sometime during the first trimester (before the 13th week) of pregnancy. The insulin resistance from the contra-insulin hormones produced by the placenta does not usually occur until approximately the 24th week. Women with gestational diabetes mellitus generally have normal blood sugar levels during the critical first trimester.

The complications of GDM are usually manageable and preventable. The key to prevention is careful control of blood sugar levels just as soon as the diagnosis of diabetes is made.

Infants of mothers with gestational diabetes are vulnerable to several chemical imbalances, such as low serum calcium and low serum magnesium levels, but, in general, there are two major problems of gestational diabetes: macrosomia and hypoglycemia.

v Macrosomia refers to a baby who is considerably larger than normal.

v Hypoglycemia refers to low blood sugar in the baby immediately after delivery. The baby's blood sugar level is checked after birth, and if the level is too low, it may be necessary to give the baby glucose intravenously.

Blood glucose is monitored very closely during labor. Insulin may be given to keep the mother's blood sugar in a normal range to prevent the baby's blood sugar from dropping excessively after delivery.

Gestational Diabetes Prevention

You can lower your risk before you get pregnant by:

v Eating a healthy diet

v Staying active

v Losing extra weight.













Dr. Nazma AkterAssociate Professor(Endocrinology & Metabolism)Department of MedicineMARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, DhakaGestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a condition in which a hormone made by the placenta prevents the body from using insulin effectively. Glucose builds up in the blood instead of being absorbed by the cells.Unlike type 1 diabetes, gestational diabetes is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by other hormones produced during pregnancy that can make insulin less effective, a condition referred to as insulin resistance. Gestational diabetic symptoms disappear following delivery.What causes gestational diabetes mellitus?Although the cause of GDM is not known, there are some theories as to why the condition occurs.The placenta supplies a growing fetus with nutrients and water, and also produces a variety of hormones to maintain the pregnancy. Some of these hormones (estrogen, cortisol, and human placental lactogen) can have a blocking effect on insulin. This is called contra-insulin effect, which usually begins about 20 to 24 weeks into the pregnancy.As the placenta grows, more of these hormones are produced, and the risk of insulin resistance becomes greater. Normally, the pancreas is able to make additional insulin to overcome insulin resistance, but when the production of insulin is not enough to overcome the effect of the placental hormones, gestational diabetes results.Risks factors associated with gestational diabetes mellitusAlthough any woman can develop GDM during pregnancy, some of the factors that may increase the risk include the following:m Overweight or obesitym Family history of diabetesm Have had gestational diabetes beforem Have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or another health condition linked to problems with insulinm Have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, or other medical complicationsm Having given birth previously to an infant weighing greater than 9 poundsm Age (women who are older than 25 are at a greater risk for developing gestational diabetes than younger women)m Race (women who are African-American, American Indian, Asian American, Hispanic or Latino, or Pacific Islander have a higher risk)m Prediabetes, also known as impaired glucose toleranceHow is gestational diabetes mellitus diagnosed?The American Diabetes Association recommends screening for undiagnosed type 2 diabetes at the first prenatal visit in women with diabetes risk factors. In pregnant women not known to have diabetes, GDM testing should be performed at 24 to 28 weeks of gestation. Your doctor can also test you by having you fast for 12 hours, then giving you a 75-gram glucose drink and a 2-hour blood glucose test.If you're at high risk but your test results are normal, your doctor might test you again later in your pregnancy to make sure you still don't have it.In addition, women with diagnosed GDM should be screened for persistent diabetes 6 to 12 weeks postpartum. It is also recommended that women with a history of GDM undergo lifelong screening for the development of diabetes or prediabetes at least every three years.What is the treatment for gestational diabetes mellitus?If you have gestational diabetes, you'll need treatment as soon as possible to keep yourself and your baby healthy during your pregnancy and delivery. Your doctor will ask you to:v Check your blood sugar levels four or more times a dayv Eat a healthy dietv Make exercise a habitYour doctor will keep track of your weight and your baby's development. They might give you insulin or another medicine to keep your blood sugar under control.Specific treatment for gestational diabetes will be determined by your doctor based on:v Your age, overall health, and medical historyv Extent of the diseasev Your tolerance for specific medications, procedures, or therapiesv Expectations for the course of the diseasev Your opinion or preferenceTreatment for gestational diabetes focuses on keeping blood glucose levels in the normal range. Treatment may include:v Special dietv Exercisev Daily blood glucose monitoringv Insulin injectionsTarget Blood Sugar Levels for Women During PregnancyThe American Diabetes Association recommends these targets for pregnant women who test their blood sugar:v Before a meal: 95 mg/dL or lessv An hour after a meal: 140 mg/dL or lessv Two hours after a meal: 120 mg/dL or lessDiet and Exercise for Gestational DiabetesTake these simple steps to stay healthy:v Eat a healthy, low-sugar diet. Talk to your doctor to be sure you're getting the nutrition you need.Follow a meal plan made for someone with diabetes:v Add vegetables and whole grains, and watch your portion sizes.v Have three small meals along with two or three snacks about the same times every day.v Get 40% of your daily calories from carbs and 20% from protein. Most of the carbs should be complex, high-fiber carbs, with fat being between 25% and 40%.v Aim for 20-35 grams of fiber a day. Foods such as whole-grain breads, cereals, and pasta; brown or wild rice; oatmeal; and vegetables and fruits will help get you there.v Limit your total fat to less than 40% of your daily calories. Saturated fat should be less than 10% of all the calories you eat.v Eat a variety of foods to make sure you get enough vitamins and minerals. You may need to take a supplement to cover your bases. Ask your doctor if they think you should take one.v You can exercise when you have gestational diabetes as long as your doctor says it's OK. Being active is a good way to help manage your blood sugar. Staying fit during pregnancy is also good for your posture and can curb some common problems, like backaches and fatigue.v If you take insulin, make sure you've got a plan to deal with low blood sugar. Talk to your doctor if you're not sure what to do.Possible complications for the babyUnlike type 1 diabetes, gestational diabetes generally occurs too late to cause birth defects. Birth defects usually originate sometime during the first trimester (before the 13th week) of pregnancy. The insulin resistance from the contra-insulin hormones produced by the placenta does not usually occur until approximately the 24th week. Women with gestational diabetes mellitus generally have normal blood sugar levels during the critical first trimester.The complications of GDM are usually manageable and preventable. The key to prevention is careful control of blood sugar levels just as soon as the diagnosis of diabetes is made.Infants of mothers with gestational diabetes are vulnerable to several chemical imbalances, such as low serum calcium and low serum magnesium levels, but, in general, there are two major problems of gestational diabetes: macrosomia and hypoglycemia.v Macrosomia refers to a baby who is considerably larger than normal.v Hypoglycemia refers to low blood sugar in the baby immediately after delivery. The baby's blood sugar level is checked after birth, and if the level is too low, it may be necessary to give the baby glucose intravenously.Blood glucose is monitored very closely during labor. Insulin may be given to keep the mother's blood sugar in a normal range to prevent the baby's blood sugar from dropping excessively after delivery.Gestational Diabetes PreventionYou can lower your risk before you get pregnant by:v Eating a healthy dietv Staying activev Losing extra weight.