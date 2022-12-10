Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

 Beauty Tips

Homemade eye masks that every woman should try

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Women\'s Own Desk

Homemade eye masks that every woman should try

Homemade eye masks that every woman should try

The skin around the eyes is the thinnest; almost 40 per cent thinner and delicate compared to the skin on other parts of the body. Hence, it easily gets dehydrated, eventually leading to dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles as well as other signs of ageing. Therefore, the under-eye area needs to be well hydrated.
Dark circles are a common issue; often, it is inherited by many. There are several reasons for under eye dark circles, right from lack of sleep or at times oversleeping, too much caffeine, lack of water, stress etc.
Cold Compress
A cold compress helps to contract the blood vessels. Many times the blood vessels close to your eyes widen, and as the skin around the eyes is thin, a shadow appears as dark circles.
Use cold compress washcloth or frozen spoons, frozen peas bag, chilled water, cold tea bags, cold cucumber, ice pack, or anything which is chilled, as a cold compress. Place it onto the eye area, relax for 10-15 minutes and repeat for 2-3 times and once or twice a week for better results.
All you need is two staples from your pantry cabinet-tomato and potato. Both tomato and potato have natural bleaching agents, which helps to lighten any dark spot and dark circle.
1.    Peel potato skin. Blend potato and tomato into a smooth puree. Add a little water if required.
2.    Strain smooth puree through a muslin cloth.
3.    Pour the juice into an ice tray, freeze and store it for a week or two.
4.    Place a cube directly on to the eye area or wrap it a muslin cloth.
5.    Repeat every 3-4 times a week for a better result.

Baking Soda Mask
Baking soda and sodium bicarbonate are alkaline. Either use cold water or cold milk to form a paste. Milk, of course, has its benefit; it contains lauric acid, which helps to combat puffiness and soothe the skin.
1.    Take one teaspoon of baking soda, pour cold milk or cold water and mix it well till you form a smooth paste.
2.    Apply it underneath your eye area, let it rest for about 15-20 minutes. Gently remove it with a wet washcloth or wash your face with cold water.
3.    Follow with an under eye cream or serum to maintain moisture.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unified effort key to stop violence against women
Begum Rokeya Day for encouraging women
You need to know about Gestational Diabetes
Homemade eye masks that every woman should try
Charity organization provide Afghan women with sewing machines
Early winter skin care tips
Women: How controlling blood sugar benefits your heart
Women entrepreneurs key to accelerate economic growth


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft