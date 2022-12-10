

Bishwo Rang

Local fashion brands set to celebrate victory day with exclusive attires .

Bishwo Rang: Fashion house Bishwo Rang is paying tribute to 51 years of Bangladesh by introducing festive wears in red and green.

When it is about celebrating our country and its culture through fashion, Bishwo Rang is one of the first names that come to mind.

The clothes designed for Victory Day are not merely made for commercial sales, their ideas have stemmed from a sense of responsibility and deep love towards our country.

In numerous shades of green and red, customers will find tee shirts, sarees, panjabis and scarves.

The t-shirts have graphical forms of our flag presented with a combination of typography and calligraphy.

The green anchals of the sarees look like green fields with lines from patriotic songs printed on the borders as well as the body. The bright shades of red represent a rising sun. Throughout the month of December, all Bishwo Rang outlets will have these special dresses on display and for sales.

Thick cotton and khadi have been used for winter. As usual, tie dye, block, batik, cutwork, applique etc have been used.

Details can be found at www.bishworang.com and the Facebook page 'bishworang fan club'.

Anjans

Rang Bangladesh: Fashion house Rang Bangladesh is paying tribute to The victory day of Bangladesh by introducing festive wears in red and green.

Anjans: Fashion house Anjan's has brought up special collections like every year to mark the Bangladesh's Victory Day. The Victory Day collections include saree, Punjabi, gilrs tops, salwar kamiz and t-shirt. For the kid, Punjabi, t-shirt, frock and salwar kamiz will be available. As usually the colour of Bangladesh's flag gets top priority in Victory Day collection. Basically the collections were designed with the colour red and green. The cloths are available in all show room and stores of Anjan's and it's online store www.anjans.com.Rang Bangladesh: Fashion house Rang Bangladesh is paying tribute to The victory day of Bangladesh by introducing festive wears in red and green.For girls there are sarees, ready blouses, three pieces, single kameez, tops, shawls. Apart from this, single veils will also be available as part of the regular collection. Not only girls but boys collection is equally attractive. Punjabi, Shirt, T-shirt, Waist, Northern. There are Victory Day dresses for adults as well as children. This collection includes baby sarees, frocks, three-piece and single kameez, Punjabi shirts, T-shirts, loincloths.