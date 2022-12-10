Video
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:32 PM
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Farzana Anwar Emon

Recipe

Recipe


Culinary Artiste and Owner of Farzana' s Cuisine And Gastronomy Bengali Cuisine


Recipe

Recipe

Baking Red Velvet CupcakeIngredients: v    Flour- 250 gm (230 gm+ 20 corn flour)
v    Cocoa Powder- 2 tsp/20 gm
v    Baking powder-2 tsp/20 gm
v    Butter unsalted-150 gm
v    Caster Sugar- 200 gm
v    Red food color- 1 tsp
v    Vanilla essence-2 tsp
v    Large eggs- 3 Nos
v    Yogurt - 100 gm
v    Lemon juice-1 tsp
v    For the butter cream cheese filling
v    Icing sugar- 500 gm
v    Cream cheese- 125 gm
v    Butter- unsalted- 125 gm
v    Lemon juice- 1 tsp Chocolate sprinkle, red sugar for decoration
Method:
1.    Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder, mix well in bowl.
2.    Another bowl beat butter & sugar and add vanilla and red color.
3.    Add flour mixture then one egg, beat slowly, then repeat the same process, followed by the rest dried ingredients.
4.    Finally beat yogurt and the vinegar and divided into the cup or mold size.
5.    Bake at 170 degrees about 20 mints.
6.    Leave them to cool on a wire rack and do not ice with the frosting till absolutely cold.
7.    For the buttery cream cheese frosting----put the icing sugar into a mixing bowl, mix few min, add butter and cream cheese, mix until smooth cream, add vinegar / lemon juice. decorate with nozzle, chocolate  and red sugar.



Recipe

Recipe

Chicken SatayIngredients:
v    Chicken Tenderloin/ Breast Pieces- 500 gm
v    Soy Sauce- 2/3 tbsp (light/dark)
v    Oyster Sauce- 2 tsp
v    Coconut Milk- 1 cup
v    White Pepper- 2 tsp
v    Lemon Juice-2 tbsp
v    Salt- to taste
Method:
Take a breast piece of chicken. Take out the tenderloin part & breast piece. Tenderize to make it even. Then cut it as a loin shape, marinate 45 to 40 minutes. Place it a satay stick. Refrigerate.
*when you will grind or fry it, use the rest of the marination sauce to brush on it.
For Peanut Sauce
Ingredients:
v    Peanut butter natural 1/2 cup unsweetened
v    low sodium soy sauce use 2 tbsp
v    Tamarind 1 tbsp
v    Rice vinegar 1 tbsp
v    Brown sugar 2 tbsp
v    Chili garlic sauce 2 tbsp more or less to taste
v    Fresh lime juice 1 tbsp
v    Garlic cloves  3 pressed or grated
v    Ginger root grated 1 tbsp
v    Warm water 4 tbsp

Method:
1.    In warm water add the peanut butter & cook slowly, add all the ingredients except tamarind, cook in a simmer heat up to 10 minutes.
2.    Then add rice vinegar and chili sauce again cook for 5 minutes.
3.    Add tamarind, correct the consistency and served with chicken satay.


