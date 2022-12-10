

Dhaka Regency celebrates victory of Bangladesh

With no exception this time and continuous popular demand, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is celebrating a wonderful and immense month long joyous festival. During this festival, Dhaka Regency is offering Acceleration BBQ buffet dinner on December16 and December on the occasion of victory Day of Bangladesh with the spirit of victory special where guests can enjoy live music, raffle draw, documentary, movie at the city's most beautiful secret garden restaurant - 'Grill one the skyline' and also offers month long BBQ Fiesta campaign; in where Dhaka Regency premier club members and GP stars are getting special privileges.

There are also exclusive offers at all outlets for this glorious festival till 20th December 2022 to join this festival of Dhaka Regency.















This Month of Victory, Dhaka Regency celebrates with numerous offers and events in a different and joyful way with emphasis on the preferences of its guests including fans and members.With no exception this time and continuous popular demand, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is celebrating a wonderful and immense month long joyous festival. During this festival, Dhaka Regency is offering Acceleration BBQ buffet dinner on December16 and December on the occasion of victory Day of Bangladesh with the spirit of victory special where guests can enjoy live music, raffle draw, documentary, movie at the city's most beautiful secret garden restaurant - 'Grill one the skyline' and also offers month long BBQ Fiesta campaign; in where Dhaka Regency premier club members and GP stars are getting special privileges.There are also exclusive offers at all outlets for this glorious festival till 20th December 2022 to join this festival of Dhaka Regency.