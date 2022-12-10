Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Dhaka Regency celebrates victory of Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Life & Style Desk

Dhaka Regency celebrates victory of Bangladesh

Dhaka Regency celebrates victory of Bangladesh

This Month of Victory, Dhaka Regency celebrates with numerous offers and events in a different and joyful way with emphasis on the preferences of its guests including fans and members.
With no exception this time and continuous popular demand, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is celebrating a wonderful and immense month long joyous festival. During this festival, Dhaka  Regency is offering Acceleration BBQ buffet dinner on December16 and December on the occasion of victory Day of Bangladesh with the spirit of victory special where guests can enjoy live music, raffle draw, documentary, movie at the city's most beautiful secret garden restaurant - 'Grill one the skyline' and also offers month long BBQ Fiesta campaign; in where Dhaka  Regency premier club members and GP stars are getting special privileges.
There are also exclusive offers at all outlets for this glorious festival till 20th December 2022 to join this festival of Dhaka Regency.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Local fashion brands set to celebrate Victory Day
Recipe
Dhaka Regency celebrates victory of Bangladesh
InterContinental Dhaka to celebrate Christmas and New Year
Acute viral Hepatitis
Recipe
Acute mountain sickness
Feel the excitement of ‘Tex Mex Night’ @ Radisson Blu


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft