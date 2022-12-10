Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

InterContinental Dhaka to celebrate Christmas and New Year

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Life & Style Desk

InterContinental Dhaka to celebrate Christmas and New Year

InterContinental Dhaka to celebrate Christmas and New Year

InterContinental Dhaka will hold festive celebrations during the upcoming season of festivity. December is the last month of the year and the moth of celebrationVictory day, Christmas and New Year's Evehave always been an undividable part of our culture. During this time, InterContinental Dhaka puts colorful décor to set the right mood for the celebration.
To Celebrate Victory Day this year we have arranged celebratory brunch and dinner at "Elements".
Christmas is a season of joy. To celebrate Christmas this year at InterContinental Dhaka we have different offers at our different restaurants. Special Buffet Brunch and Buffet Dinner on December 24 and December 25 at "Elements".
Our poolside open air restaurant Aqua Deck will have Special Christmas BBQ Dinner with live music. Both Elements and Aqua Deck dine in offers have buy one get one offer with selected bank cards. The Amber Room fine dining restaurant has designed its menu with exclusive 5-Course Christmas Dinneron both of the day.
During the whole month of December Cafe Social will offer special log cake and goodie bags for both New Year and Christmas celebration.
On the eve of New Year InterContinental Dhaka will have extravagant Buffet Dinner at "Elements" .







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Local fashion brands set to celebrate Victory Day
Recipe
Dhaka Regency celebrates victory of Bangladesh
InterContinental Dhaka to celebrate Christmas and New Year
Acute viral Hepatitis
Recipe
Acute mountain sickness
Feel the excitement of ‘Tex Mex Night’ @ Radisson Blu


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft