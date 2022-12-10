

InterContinental Dhaka to celebrate Christmas and New Year

To Celebrate Victory Day this year we have arranged celebratory brunch and dinner at "Elements".

Christmas is a season of joy. To celebrate Christmas this year at InterContinental Dhaka we have different offers at our different restaurants. Special Buffet Brunch and Buffet Dinner on December 24 and December 25 at "Elements".

Our poolside open air restaurant Aqua Deck will have Special Christmas BBQ Dinner with live music. Both Elements and Aqua Deck dine in offers have buy one get one offer with selected bank cards. The Amber Room fine dining restaurant has designed its menu with exclusive 5-Course Christmas Dinneron both of the day.

During the whole month of December Cafe Social will offer special log cake and goodie bags for both New Year and Christmas celebration.

On the eve of New Year InterContinental Dhaka will have extravagant Buffet Dinner at "Elements" .











