

Acute viral Hepatitis



Types:

Hepatitis can be divided into 2 categories based on duration of infection-

m Acute or short-term hepatitis

m Chronic or long-term hepatitis

Usually hepatitis A, B and C cause acute hepatitis. Hepatitis A virus infection is more common among children. On the other hand, adults are generally more susceptible to E virus. More complications are observed in puerperal mothers infected with E virus.

Symptoms:

v May be asymptomatic in early stage

v There may be mild prodromal symptoms like fever, nausea, malaise

v Aversion to food

v Changes in taste

v Deep yellowish coloration of skin, sclera and urine

v Pain in the upper abdomen

v Feeling of discomfort in upper right side of abdomen

v Itching (in some cases)



Acute viral Hepatitis

v Avoid eating open and unhygienic street foods

v Drink boiled water and boiling should done properly

v Wash hands thoroughly with soap before eating

v Conduct necessary screening tests for blood collection

v Abstain from unsafe physical relations

v Changing of blades for shaving or haircuts in saloon should be ensured

v Taking A and B virus vaccine as advised by specialist doctor













Hepatitis or inflammation of the liver can be caused by various reasons. Among them, the most important cause is the inflammation of the liver by a virus or viral hepatitis. Generally, the viruses that cause hepatitis are hepatitis A, B, C, D and E viruses. Also some other viral infections can cause liver inflammation. Dengue virus, yellow fever virus, cytomegalovirus is among them. "A" virus and "E" virus spread through contaminated food and water. Its prevalence is higher in developing countries. The number of case of acute viral hepatitis, especially among children, increases during monsoon.Types:Hepatitis can be divided into 2 categories based on duration of infection-m Acute or short-term hepatitism Chronic or long-term hepatitisUsually hepatitis A, B and C cause acute hepatitis. Hepatitis A virus infection is more common among children. On the other hand, adults are generally more susceptible to E virus. More complications are observed in puerperal mothers infected with E virus.Symptoms:v May be asymptomatic in early stagev There may be mild prodromal symptoms like fever, nausea, malaisev Aversion to foodv Changes in tastev Deep yellowish coloration of skin, sclera and urinev Pain in the upper abdomenv Feeling of discomfort in upper right side of abdomenv Itching (in some cases)Ways of prevention:v Avoid eating open and unhygienic street foodsv Drink boiled water and boiling should done properlyv Wash hands thoroughly with soap before eatingv Conduct necessary screening tests for blood collectionv Abstain from unsafe physical relationsv Changing of blades for shaving or haircuts in saloon should be ensuredv Taking A and B virus vaccine as advised by specialist doctor