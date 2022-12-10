Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 December, 2022, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Health Advice

Acute viral Hepatitis

Published : Saturday, 10 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Dr. Mohd  Sharif Uddin

Acute viral Hepatitis

Acute viral Hepatitis

Hepatitis or inflammation of the liver can be caused by various reasons. Among them, the most important cause is the inflammation of the liver by a virus or viral hepatitis. Generally, the viruses that cause hepatitis are hepatitis A, B, C, D and E viruses. Also some other viral infections can cause liver inflammation. Dengue virus, yellow fever virus, cytomegalovirus is among them. "A" virus and "E" virus spread through contaminated food and water. Its prevalence is higher in developing countries. The number of case of acute viral hepatitis, especially among children, increases during monsoon.

Types:
Hepatitis can be divided into 2 categories based on duration of infection-
m    Acute or short-term hepatitis
m    Chronic or long-term hepatitis
Usually hepatitis A, B and C cause acute hepatitis. Hepatitis A virus infection is more common among children. On the other hand, adults are generally more susceptible to E virus. More complications are observed in puerperal mothers infected with E virus.
Symptoms:
v    May be asymptomatic in early stage
v    There may be mild prodromal symptoms like fever, nausea, malaise
v    Aversion to food
v    Changes in taste
v    Deep yellowish coloration of skin, sclera and urine
v    Pain in the upper abdomen
v    Feeling of discomfort in upper right side of abdomen
v    Itching (in some cases)

Acute viral Hepatitis

Acute viral Hepatitis

Ways of prevention:
v    Avoid eating open and unhygienic street foods
v    Drink boiled water and boiling should done properly
v    Wash hands thoroughly with soap before eating
v    Conduct necessary screening tests for blood collection
v    Abstain from unsafe physical relations
v    Changing of blades for shaving or haircuts in saloon should be ensured
v    Taking A and B virus vaccine as advised by specialist doctor


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Local fashion brands set to celebrate Victory Day
Recipe
Dhaka Regency celebrates victory of Bangladesh
InterContinental Dhaka to celebrate Christmas and New Year
Acute viral Hepatitis
Recipe
Acute mountain sickness
Feel the excitement of ‘Tex Mex Night’ @ Radisson Blu


Latest News
Carrying hopes of Africa, Morocco aim for World Cup semi-finals
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out
Germany to welcome first floating gas terminal
Govt starts trembling though BNP begins to play yet
Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli help India post 409/8 vs Bangladesh
Boy electrocuted in Kurigram
Man found dead in Rangpur
Internet service disruption in and around Golapbagh rally venue
US expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids aged 6 months
World Human Rights Day celebrated in Rangpur
Most Read News
Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals
BNP gets permission to hold rally at Golapbagh ground
Croatia in semi-finals after knocking out Brazil on penalties 4-2
Gafargaon-free observed in Mymensingh
BNP leaders, workers on road after Golapbagh ground filled up at night
Body of mother found hanging, 2 children dead on bed
Argentina look to clinch Semis after competitive game with Netherlands
One killed in Rangamati road accident
'Bangladesh authorities must guarantee right to peaceful assembly'
Brazil knocked out of World Cup after losing to Croatia on penalties 4-2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft