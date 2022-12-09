Video
No decision yet on BNP rally venue: DMP

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq said on Thursday night that no decision had been taken until now regarding BNP's rally in Dhaka on December 10.
BNP has proposed to hold its rally at Kamalapur ground.
But DMP proposed Mirpur Bangla College Ground,  DMP Commi-ssioner told reporters at 9:30 pm on Thursday.
"BNP gave its proposal, we gave ours. Discussions are going on and we can say something after a decision is taken, " said Faruq after a three-hour meeting  with a

BNP delegation at his office.
BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu told reporters, 'We discussed the issues of the rally venue and to open the BNP office."
He said, "When we suggested Arambagh as the venue for Saturday's rally, they did not agree. When I suggested Central Government School Ground as the venue, they did not agree either. We also discussed Fakirapool Stadium as the venue for the rally."
"They proposed Mirpur Govt Bangla College Ground as the venue. We will go there to see before taking a decision," he said.
The delegation led by Bulu included Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali, Advocate Ahmed Azam Khan, Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hussain and BNP Legal Secretary Barrister Kaiser Kamal.



