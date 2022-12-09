Hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan or Kalshi, Kamal to BNP

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Thursday urged BNP to hold its mass rally on December 10, either at Suhrawardy Udyan or the open ground at Kalshi and not at Naya Paltan.

"I believe that they will have the wisdom to leave

their rigidness to hold the rally at Naya Paltan and instead hold the rally either at Suhrawardy Udyan or the open ground at Kalshi. We want to see them holding a big rally. We will see it along with the country's people. Even after Wednesday's incident, discussions can take place. They can sit with Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner on the issue," he told reporters after visiting the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka to see the police members who were injured during clashes with BNP activists on Wednesday.

Kamal said, "We don't think that the situation has deteriorated. The situation is still under our control. You can do peaceful politics, hold rallies and meetings. We don't have any dispute there. But, the law enforcement agencies will take necessary steps if they get involved in vandalism, cause loss of lives or any other harm and damage properties. It's their duty to protect the people."

Replying to a question regarding the government's failure to build consensus or political solution, he r said, "Why, Mr. Fakhrul is available. He can talk to the authorities. The police were compelled to take action as they were hurt by BNP activists. The police had no other option."

Regarding police's attack in BNP office, he said, "We have also seen the video about the police searching BNP office. They did not attack the BNP office. They only searched there. It might be that BNP activists attacked them."

Regarding BNP's claim, 'The police brought cocktails there', Kamal said, "You can visit the police personnel injured by cocktails under treatment at hospital. Did they throw cocktails on themselves. They were beaten and injured by cocktail splinters hurled on them. Some 49 police members were injured in the attack by BNP."

"Despite criticism of the government about BNP's rallies and meetings, we haven't told them anything. We haven't debarred them from holding rallies. They said whatever they wanted. They want to hold a rally of 25 lakh people in Dhaka. They wanted to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, or in front of their party office or the Sangsad Bhaban Ground," he said.

"It was hard for the authorities to provide Suhrawardy Udyan to them due to Chhatra League's council. We don't allow anyone to hold rallies in front of the Sangsad Bhaban. In such a situation, the date of council of BCL was shifted to December 6 from December 8 following the Prime Minister's request. But, they will now hold their rally in front of their office at Naya Paltan." "We requested them to hold it at Kalshi or Purbachal. But, they will hold it at Naya Paltan," he added.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruk accompanied the Home Minister.











