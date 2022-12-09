BNP to hold Dhaka divisional rally on Dec 10 at Naya Paltan : Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office he said, "Government will make arrangements for our rally. It's their responsibility to keep peace and stability in the country. We will consider a suitable alternative venue if the government proposes," he said.

Fakhrul said, "Our rally at Nayapaltan in Dhaka on December 10 will be held peacefully. The government will be responsible if any untoward incident occurs at the programme."

Demanding immediate withdrawal of police from Naya Paltan, he also called for creating a favourable environment so that the BNP can hold its rally there.

Mentioning police attack on BNP leaders and activists he said, "Police attacked BNP leaders and activists without any provocation. Such a cowardly attack is unimaginable."

Fakhrul claimed, "Police entered the BNP office with bombs in a cement bag. They vandalized furniture and valuables of the office and took away important documents of the party."

Amid much tension and speculations over the programme Fakhrul addressed the urgent press conference.

BNP has held mass rallies at nine divisional cities of the country to press home its demand of Khaleda Zia's unconditional release and price hike of daily essentials.

According to its pre-announced schedule, the party will hold its grand rally in Dhaka on Saturday (December 10). Though divisional rallies were held peacefully, trouble occurs over the mass rally in Dhaka.

Though the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has accorded permission to BNP to hold its Dhaka rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on December 10, the party is adamant to hold rally at Naya Paltan. Amid arguments and talks over the issue, a clash broke out between BNP and police in Dhaka on Wednesday. A person was killed and many were injured in the clash.

Besides, police arrested more than 300 leaders and workers of BNP including several mid-level leaders of the party conducting raid into the party's central office at Naya Paltan.

The press conference was attended by BNP standing committee member Dr Khondker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Mirza Abbas, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Begum Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, vice-chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince, BNP leaders Sirajul Islam, Nazimuddin Khan, Zahiruddin Swapan, Taiful Islam Tipu, BNP chairperson's media wing officials Shamsuddin Didar and Shyrul Kabir Khan, among others.











