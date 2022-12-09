Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Quader Cautions Diplomats

Unilateral statements do not conform to diplomatic etiquette

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a meeting of presidium members, AL associate bodies at the party office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a meeting of presidium members, AL associate bodies at the party office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader cautioned foreign diplomats on Thursday saying that their "unilateral statements do not conform to diplomatic etiquette".
He said, "We want to keep friendly relations. Don't be hostile."
Quader said, "During the global crisis Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also in a critical situation. BNP is trying to remove the government through conspiracy. We cannot hand over the country to the communal forces, it is our resolve."
He said all this while addressing a joint meeting of AL Presidium Members, the leaders of Dhaka city AL and other associate bodies at the central office of AL at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
He claimed that BNP once again was resorting to  'arson-terror'.
They fielded militants      centering their December 10 rally and on Wednesday executed politics of killing.
Quader said, "We will not allow the rally to be held by blocking the road. Tomorrow (today) the gathering of Dhaka South city AL will be held at Mahanagar Natyamancha. People cannot be allowed to suffer."
He warned that any attack would be repelled and said, "On orders from London Mirza Fakhrul does everything to save his job. Awami League leaders and activists will be on alert in all the divisions, districts, upazilas, thanas and wards. We will not attack, but if attacked we will give appropriate replies."
He said, "We are the government party, we have to keep our head cool. Let us not be infamous as invaders."
Awami League presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman and Kamrul Islam; Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Hashan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim; Organizing Secretaries Ahmad Hossain, BM Muzammel Haque and other central leaders attended the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No decision yet on BNP rally venue: DMP
Hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan or Kalshi, Kamal to BNP
BNP to hold Dhaka divisional rally on Dec 10 at Naya Paltan : Fakhrul
Unilateral statements do not conform to diplomatic etiquette
Will Argentina meet Brazil in semis?
Police set up check posts on key points in capital
US stands by BD on Rohingya refugee issue: Noyes
Modi wins huge in home state


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft