Unilateral statements do not conform to diplomatic etiquette



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at a meeting of presidium members, AL associate bodies at the party office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He said, "We want to keep friendly relations. Don't be hostile."

Quader said, "During the global crisis Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also in a critical situation. BNP is trying to remove the government through conspiracy. We cannot hand over the country to the communal forces, it is our resolve."

He said all this while addressing a joint meeting of AL Presidium Members, the leaders of Dhaka city AL and other associate bodies at the central office of AL at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

He claimed that BNP once again was resorting to 'arson-terror'.

They fielded militants centering their December 10 rally and on Wednesday executed politics of killing.

Quader said, "We will not allow the rally to be held by blocking the road. Tomorrow (today) the gathering of Dhaka South city AL will be held at Mahanagar Natyamancha. People cannot be allowed to suffer."

He warned that any attack would be repelled and said, "On orders from London Mirza Fakhrul does everything to save his job. Awami League leaders and activists will be on alert in all the divisions, districts, upazilas, thanas and wards. We will not attack, but if attacked we will give appropriate replies."

He said, "We are the government party, we have to keep our head cool. Let us not be infamous as invaders."

Awami League presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman and Kamrul Islam; Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Hashan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim; Organizing Secretaries Ahmad Hossain, BM Muzammel Haque and other central leaders attended the meeting.













