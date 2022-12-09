Will Argentina meet Brazil in semis?

The knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 gets more intense with the quarterfinal round kicking off tonight (Friday) with the top favourites vying for a spot in the semifinals.

What brings special attention to this moment of the tournament is a possible semifinal between Argentina and Brazil, the two top favourites of such an international football event.

Both Argentina and Brazil have the biggest number of fans and there exists a rivalry between fans of the two teams too. Now, the slightest possibility of these two facing each other in the last four upon surviving the quarterfinals has brought more attention to the World Cup.

Brazil will face Croatia in the first quarterfinal match on Friday at 9:00 pm at the Education City Stadium located within several university campuses at the Qatar Foundation's Education City in Ar-Rayyan.

Argentina will meet the Netherlands, within a few hours, in the second quarterfinal match on Saturday at 1:00am at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar's second-largest city in the southern part of the municipality of Al Daayen.

So far, Brazil and Croatia faced each other four times in the FIFA World Cups and International Friendly matches. Brazil won thrice while the other match saw a tie.

Argentina and the Netherlands faced each other nine times. The South American team won

three times while the opponent won four times. The rest of the matches ended in draws.

The winner of the first quarterfinal between Brazil and Croatia will face the winner of the second quarterfinal between Argentina and Netherlands in the first semi-final match to be played on December 14 at 1:00am.

So, it is possible that these two will meet in the last four.

On the other hand, first-time quarterfinalist Morocco will engage with Portugal in the third quarterfinal match on Saturday at 9:00pm at Al-Thumama Stadium in Al-Thumama district in the Qatari capital Doha.

In the fourth quarterfinal, France and England will face off on Sunday at 1:00am at a retractable roof venue Al-Bayt Stadium in the Al Khor municipality in the northeastern coastal part of the country.

Whoever wins the third quarterfinal between Morocco and Portugal will face the winner of the fourth quarter final between France and England in the second semi-final on December 15 at 1:00am.

Previously, the lineups of the quarterfinals of this FIFA World Cup 2022 were decided as the matches of the round of 16 were played by Wednesday early morning.













