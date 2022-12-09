Police set up check posts on key points in capital

Police have beefed up security at all entry points and other key locations in the capital. They are setting up check posts at Jatrabari, Postagola, Babubazar, Amin Bazar, Abdullahpur and Purbachal ahead of the BNP's divisional rally on Dec 10.

Law enforcers have been conducting searches on Dhaka-bound buses at the checkpoints since 9am on Thursday.

Inspector Habibur Rahman of Siddhirganj Police Station said police are on high alert to prevent any violent incident

around the BNP rally. They are checking vehicles for explosives, he added.

Police personnel were seen questioning passengers and drivers at the checkpoints on Thursday. They also searched passengers' bags and private cars. No arrest was made until noon.

Shafiqul Islam, a passenger on a Dhaka-bound bus operated by Alif Exclusive Paribahan, said he faced the police twice -- once at Daudkandi and again at Mouchak. His baggage was also checked by law enforcers.

Search operations were underway at seven checkpoints across Narayanganj, according to the district's Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Russell.

Passengers also claimed that there were fewer vehicles on the roads than usual. Md Sumon, a staff member at a private hospital in Mouchak, said he had to wait for more than half an hour to catch a bus ride.

Dhaka-bound bus services have been operating normally so far. The authorities will decide their next move later in the day, said Didarul Islam, president of Narayanganj Bus-Minibus Owners Association.

The presence of public transport was relatively thin in Dhaka on Thursday amid tension and fear of violence following Wednesday's clash between police and BNP men, causing suffering to commuters. Commuters were seen waiting on roads for long due to lack of public transport. Md Asharf, operation manager of private transport agency 'Alif Paribahan', said that though some 250 buses of the agency usually ply different roads in the city every day, the number was 130-135 buses since today's morning.

The number of passengers and general people on the roads was also thin compared to the normal days, he said adding that general people are not coming out of their houses unless they have any emergency work. The number of passengers was low since morning, he said.

Md Hiron, a lineman of 'Raich Paribahan', said they have been operating 20-25 out of 40 buses on different routes as most of buses are running with a low number of passengers.

Abu Saleh Md Raihan, joint commissioner of traffic (north), said there was no traffic congestion in parts of the city today. "The number of public transports on the roads is low compared to any other day," he said.



















