Friday, 9 December, 2022
US stands by BD on Rohingya refugee issue: Noyes

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes said on Thursday that the her country "stands by Bangladesh"  responding to the needs of the Rohingyas  and their host communities.
"The USA have placed strong sanctions on Burma
to encourage changes in behavior that will stop the violence and allow Rohingyas to return to their homeland.? However, we (USA) also support efforts to hold the perpetrators of the genocide against Rohingyas accountable and to ensure justice for the victims," she said during a meeting with Bangladesh government officials in Dhaka to express gratitude for their generosity in hosting Rohingya and other refugees.
She also met with non-governmental and international organisation partners to highlight the commitment of the US in supporting the Rohingya refugees who impacted the host communities.
"The United States takes its partnership with Bangladesh seriously in supporting the Rohingya refugees, the American people have provided more than $1.9 billion in humanitarian assistance to affected populations in Burma, Bangladesh, and elsewhere in the region since 2017," Noyes virtually told reporters on Thursday warping up her five-day visit to Bangladesh.
"During my visit, our delegation observed refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, where we pledged to continue our support, alongside many other countries, NGOs, and international organisations, to Rohingya refugees and the affected Bangladeshi communities," she said.?  
As Human Rights Day approaches, I am reminded that the five-year Rohingya refugee crisis endured and impacted their basic freedoms, she said.   
As part of our unwavering partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and our comprehensive response to Rohingya refugees,?the US government is very pleased to establish, in coordination with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other resettlement countries, a resettlement programme for the most vulnerable Rohingya refugees, she said. ?







