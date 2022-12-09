AL, front leaders roll sleeves to thwart BNP's attempt to create anarchy





The political situation of the country is getting heated centring BNP's rally scheduled to be held in the capital on December 10. Ruling Awami League (AL) is taking tactical steps to prevent BNP from resorting to anarchy. The leaders and activists of the ruling party will be on alert and will occupy every street and alley of the city.

AL leaders said that it will not be difficult to deal with the movement of BNP if the field of politics is occupied. However, if there is any attack on people's resources, Awami League, as a party, will also respond. And if BNP spreads rumours, it will be prevented, said AL leaders.

According AL insiders, leaders and activists of all associate and front organisations-Chhatra League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishak League, Juba Mahila League, Mahila AL and others-of the party along with all thana and ward committees of Dhaka city AL were asked to be vigilant and on guard in all streets and entry points of the city.

Meanwhile, the ruling party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday gave her directions to AL leaders and activists including associate bodies regarding the BNP's movement and rally on December 10.

By joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban to a joint meeting of Awami League and its associate bodies at the AL central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue, the Prime Minister asked her party men to remain alert so that the BNP-Jamaat cannot harm even a single person.

The hand with which they come to set vehicles on fire will have to be burnt with the same fire, she said, adding that it is not the time to get tortured anymore.

Besides, all the AL councillors of two Dhaka city corporations -north and south-were asked to be on alert with their followers on the streets of the city.

At the same time, according to AL insiders, many AL leaders and activists will enter the city from the adjacent areas of the city including Gazipur, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Manikganj and all upazilas of Dhaka Zilla to protest the BNP's move to create anarchy on that day.

While talking to the Daily Observer, Dhaka South city AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir said, "Our leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given her directives to us. All leaders and activists of Awami League will be on the street across the country including the Dhaka city AL on that day."

"Any kind of anarchy and arson attack of BNP will be protested. We the Awami League always care about people's lives and resources and if any kind of attack comes on them then our leaders will not remain silent to protect them," he added.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South city Swechchhasebak League President Kamrul Hasan Ripon said, "All level of leaders and activists of Dhaka city Swechchhasebak League are on the streets from now. Every leader and activist of Swechchhasebak League will give BNP appropriate reply if it tries to create anarchy in the city on December 10." Juba League Chairman Sheikh Shams Parash said, "Juba League has no weakness, no demand. We are here to serve people. We did not come with any other purpose and personal greed."

"We want to go back to the basics of politics. One of which is serving people and the other is protest. Juba League will protest where there is unjust oppression and torture," he added.

At the same time, all units of Chhatra League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and others along with Awami League of Dhaka city are taking all-out preparations silently of doing highest showdown on December 10 in every ward of the city.











