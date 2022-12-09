Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rohingyas must return to their homeland : PM

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said on Thursday that the Rohingyas must return to their homeland as Myanmar is their (Rohingyas) country and they are its residents.
She told this to the outgoing Chinese envoy to Bangladesh Li Jiming while he made a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence.
"Myanmar is their (Rohingyas) country and they are its residents. They are now becoming a huge burden for us due to numerous reasons including food security. We gave them shelter for humanitarian ground. Now they should go to their
homeland," she said.
The prime minister hoped that Myanmar would take back their nationals.
However, the Chinese Ambassador told the Prime Minister that China hopes that the repatriation of displaced Rohingya people will start next year (2023).
"Rohingyas will start going to their homeland by next year," he hoped.
PM's Deputy Press Secretary (DPS) KM Shakhawat Moon made these comments while he briefed reporters after the meeting.
The Primer hoped that Myanmar would take them the displaced people back to their country.
She said that Bangladesh always firmly believes in upholding humanity, friendship and peace.
"So, Bangladesh wants to maintain friendly relations with neighbouring countries," she said.
She thanked China for its investment in Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River in Chattogram. The premier congratulated the outgoing Chinese ambassador for completing his full tenure and appreciated him for his contribution to the Bangladesh-China bilateral relationship.
Noting that Bangladesh firmly believes in upholding humanism, friendship and peace, she said Bangladesh wants to maintain friendly relationship with neighbouring countries.
The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has been giving shelter to the forcibly displaced Rohingya people on humanitarian grounds. But they are now burden on Bangladesh for various reasons including food security, according to the DPS.
"Now they should go back to their own country," Sheikh Hasina said.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed her satisfaction over the good progress of several China-assisted mega projects for infrastructural development in Bangladesh.
She thanked China for its investment in Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.
She also thanked the President and the Prime Minister of China.  
The momentum of the Bangladesh-China relationship would continue thriving further in the days to come, she hoped.  
The Chinese ambassador applauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for socioeconomic development in Bangladesh. "It has been possible due to only you," quoting the envoy, the DPS said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No decision yet on BNP rally venue: DMP
Hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan or Kalshi, Kamal to BNP
BNP to hold Dhaka divisional rally on Dec 10 at Naya Paltan : Fakhrul
Unilateral statements do not conform to diplomatic etiquette
Will Argentina meet Brazil in semis?
Police set up check posts on key points in capital
US stands by BD on Rohingya refugee issue: Noyes
Modi wins huge in home state


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft