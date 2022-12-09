Rohingyas must return to their homeland : PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said on Thursday that the Rohingyas must return to their homeland as Myanmar is their (Rohingyas) country and they are its residents.

She told this to the outgoing Chinese envoy to Bangladesh Li Jiming while he made a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence.

"Myanmar is their (Rohingyas) country and they are its residents. They are now becoming a huge burden for us due to numerous reasons including food security. We gave them shelter for humanitarian ground. Now they should go to their

homeland," she said.

The prime minister hoped that Myanmar would take back their nationals.

However, the Chinese Ambassador told the Prime Minister that China hopes that the repatriation of displaced Rohingya people will start next year (2023).

"Rohingyas will start going to their homeland by next year," he hoped.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary (DPS) KM Shakhawat Moon made these comments while he briefed reporters after the meeting.

She said that Bangladesh always firmly believes in upholding humanity, friendship and peace.

"So, Bangladesh wants to maintain friendly relations with neighbouring countries," she said.

She thanked China for its investment in Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River in Chattogram. The premier congratulated the outgoing Chinese ambassador for completing his full tenure and appreciated him for his contribution to the Bangladesh-China bilateral relationship.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has been giving shelter to the forcibly displaced Rohingya people on humanitarian grounds. But they are now burden on Bangladesh for various reasons including food security, according to the DPS.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed her satisfaction over the good progress of several China-assisted mega projects for infrastructural development in Bangladesh.

She also thanked the President and the Prime Minister of China.

The momentum of the Bangladesh-China relationship would continue thriving further in the days to come, she hoped.

