Don't allow arsonists, anti-liberation forces to assume power: PM

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina virtually addressing a joint meeting of the AL and its associate bodies at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office from her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the people not to allow the arson terrorists and anti-liberation forces to return to power.
"The arson terrorists should not be allowed to come in power in the country anymore. The anti-liberation elements should not be allowed to come to office," she said.
The PM was addressing a joint meeting of Awami League and its associate bodies at the AL central office in the city's
Bangabandhu Avenue through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Hasina, also the AL president, asked her party leaders to remain alert in every area so that they (BNP-Jamaat) cannot torture anyone. Bitterly criticising BNP, she said that it does not suit BNP to talk about democracy as Ziaur Rahman had given curfew-democracy while Khaleda Zia gave a system of corruption in the country.
"We should not forget that Khaleda Zia has two virtues (skills) -- corruption and killing people," said Hasina.
She said her government has transformed the country into a digital Bangladesh, but they (BNP-Jamaat) are carrying out propaganda against the government using the digital platforms.
Hasina said they would execute the sentences of convicted Tarique Rahman, bringing him back from the United Kingdom.
The PM asked her party men to remain alert so that the BNp and Jamaat cannot harm even a single person. The hand with which they come to set vehicles on fire will have to be burnt with the same fire, she said, adding that it is not the time to get tortured anymore.
Noting that AL men were tortured for 21 years from 1975 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2008,
She said that the hand with which they come to hit will have to be broken.  "The hand with which they come to set people on fire will have to be brunt with the same fire. It will have to make them feel about the pain of burn injuries," she said.
She directed the AL men to depict the pictures of how the BNP-Jamaat had tortured the people.    -UNB


