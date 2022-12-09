Truck crushes labour in Pabna

PABNA, Dec 8: A labour was crushed by a truck in Ishwardi upazila of the district in the early hours of on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Hossain, 34, hailed from Atgharia Upazila in the district. He used to work at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Officer-in-Charge of Pakshi Highway Thana Ashish Kumar Sanyal said the accident occurred in Dashuria area when Rubel was going to the Power Plant riding on his motorcycle. He died under treatment at Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex.

Police seized the truck. -BSS