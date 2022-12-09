Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

90,764 more C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur  

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

RANGPUR, Dec 8: More 90,764 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered on Wednesday raising the total number of vaccinated jabs to three crore 56 lakh six thousand and 279 doses in Rangpur division.
"Among the administered Covid-19 jabs on Wednesday, 5,072 doses were inoculated as the first, 8,058 as the second and 77,634 as the booster doses," said Acting Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Habibur Rahman.
So far, a total of 18, 62,622 doses of Covid-19 jabs were inoculated to the students aged 5-11 years as the first doses and 59,029 jabs as the second doses in the division.
Till Wednesday, a total of 1,56,14,482 people, including students, got the first doses of Covid-19 jabs, and of them, 1,33,98,899 got the second doses and 65,92,898 got the booster doses in the division.
Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 patients remained steady at 64,953 as no fresh Covid-19 cases were diagnosed after testing 135 new samples on Wednesday.
The number of recovered Covid-19 patients remained steady at 63,659 no more patients healed during the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am today in the division.
"Besides, the number of casualties also remained steady at 1,293 as no new death was reported during the last 24 hours," Dr Rahman added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Truck crushes labour in Pabna
Korean community in BD to host ‘Korean Night 2022’ today
Based on secret information Bangladesh Coast Guard Pagla station seizes
90,764 more C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur  
Shafiul made Biman MD
Outsiders urged not to watch WC at DU
Inaugural ceremony of the 7th International Conference of Bangladesh Crystallographic Association
C-19: Bangladesh reports 13 more cases in 24 hrs


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft