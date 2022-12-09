90,764 more C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur  

RANGPUR, Dec 8: More 90,764 doses of Covid-19 jabs were administered on Wednesday raising the total number of vaccinated jabs to three crore 56 lakh six thousand and 279 doses in Rangpur division.

"Among the administered Covid-19 jabs on Wednesday, 5,072 doses were inoculated as the first, 8,058 as the second and 77,634 as the booster doses," said Acting Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Habibur Rahman.

So far, a total of 18, 62,622 doses of Covid-19 jabs were inoculated to the students aged 5-11 years as the first doses and 59,029 jabs as the second doses in the division.

Till Wednesday, a total of 1,56,14,482 people, including students, got the first doses of Covid-19 jabs, and of them, 1,33,98,899 got the second doses and 65,92,898 got the booster doses in the division.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 patients remained steady at 64,953 as no fresh Covid-19 cases were diagnosed after testing 135 new samples on Wednesday.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients remained steady at 63,659 no more patients healed during the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am today in the division.

"Besides, the number of casualties also remained steady at 1,293 as no new death was reported during the last 24 hours," Dr Rahman added. -BSS











