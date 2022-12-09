Shafiul made Biman MD

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a state owned airliner company of the country, has got a new managing director. Cabinet Division's Additional Secretary Shafiul Azim has been assigned as new MD of Biman.

He will replace Md. Jahid Hossain. Jahid, an additional secretary of the government, has been transferred to the Primary and Mass Education Ministry as its additional secretary.

The Public Administration Ministry on Wednesday issued separate notifications in this regards.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Division's Additional Secretary Rahad Anwar was assigned chairman of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) on deputation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh Rural Development Board's (BRDB) Chairman Shahed Ali was made officer on special duty (OSD) for sending him on retirement.

Besides, Bangladesh Railway (BR) has got its new director general. Additional Director General Kamrul Ahsan of BR was given the charge of Director General as current charge.

On Thursday, Kamrul took his charge from BR's Director General Dhirendra Nath Majumder, who will start his post retirement leave (PRL) from December 11 (Saturday).











