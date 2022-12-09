Outsiders urged not to watch WC at DU

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Thursday issued a press release urging outsiders not to come to the campus to watch World Cup matches on big screens.

The press release was issued by Mahmood Alam, Director of the Public Relations Office of the university, the press release stated that the big screens are set at different spots of the university for the members of the university including teachers, students, officers, employees and other staffs.

"But when outsiders gather there, the teachers and students face various sufferings, and the environment is disturbed," it further said.

In such a situation, the authorities urged the off-campus visitors to enjoy the game at their respective residences or areas.

Meanwhile, the DU branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has managed to set the big screens at the playground of Haji Mohammad Mohsin Hall, premises of DUS and at TSC, sponsored by Nagad.














