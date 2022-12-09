Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 December, 2022, 12:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Outsiders urged not to watch WC at DU

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Thursday issued a press release urging outsiders not to come to the campus to watch World Cup matches on big screens.
The press release was issued by Mahmood Alam, Director of the Public Relations Office of the university, the press release stated that the big screens are set at different spots of the university for the members of the university including teachers, students, officers, employees and other staffs.
"But when outsiders gather there, the teachers and students face various sufferings, and the environment is disturbed," it further said.
In such a situation, the authorities urged the off-campus visitors to enjoy the game at their respective residences or areas.
Meanwhile, the DU branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has managed to set the big screens at the playground of Haji Mohammad Mohsin Hall, premises of DUS and at TSC, sponsored by Nagad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Truck crushes labour in Pabna
Korean community in BD to host ‘Korean Night 2022’ today
Based on secret information Bangladesh Coast Guard Pagla station seizes
90,764 more C-19 jabs administered in Rangpur  
Shafiul made Biman MD
Outsiders urged not to watch WC at DU
Inaugural ceremony of the 7th International Conference of Bangladesh Crystallographic Association
C-19: Bangladesh reports 13 more cases in 24 hrs


Latest News
Resettlement of only a few Rohingyas in US not a solution: Momen
EU to agree on new Iran sanctions over drones and human rights abuses
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan
Cox’s Bazar to be brought under rail connectivity within June: Minister
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi, Ronaldo?
BNP proposes Kamalapur Stadium for Dhaka rally
FBCCI seeks partnership with UK in technology transfer, supply chain development
World Cup exit: Luis Enrique replaced as Spain coach
Child killed in Pabna road mishap
Rizvi among 450 sent to jail, 23 BNP remanded, Aman gets bail
Most Read News
Juba Dal leader's father 'beaten to death' at home
Three judges elevated to Appellate Division
BNP's Nayapaltan office area turns into deserted one
Fakhrul barred from entering into BNP party office
Month-long 9th Asian Art Biennale inaugurated
Mirza Fakhrul calls press conference at 3pm
Over 1,500 BNP men sued over Nayapaltan clash
FIFA president Infantino claims Qatar World Cup 'the best ever'
Transport shortage causes suffering to commuters
Body of teenage girl found hanging in Faridpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft