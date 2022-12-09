Video
C-19: Bangladesh reports 13 more cases in 24 hrs

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Bangladesh reported 13 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
With no deaths reported, the fatalities remained unchanged at 29,436 while with new infections the caseload rose to 2,036,730, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity declined to 0.40 per cent from Wednesday's 0.99 per cent as 3,259 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.52 per cent, respectively.
In November, the country reported 10 Covid-linked deaths and 1345 cases. Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.     -UNB


