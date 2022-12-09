Video
BNP is responsible for Naya Paltan incident: Hasan

Published : Friday, 9 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said BNP and its leaders are responsible for the Naya Paltan incident that took place on Wednesday.
"We have been saying for a long time that BNP wants to create chaos, not to hold a rally. BNP called for holding rally on December 10. But you see how BNP carried out attacks on police in front of their party office in Naya Paltan on December 7 and how they set fire on vehicles including BRTC buses on Tuesday night," he said.
The minister said police also recovered 15 unexploded cocktails, two lakh bottles of water, 160 bags of rice, hotchpotch, cookeries and cash Taka two lakh.
Hasan said this while exchanging views with reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.
He said BNP leaders and activists started gathering in Naya Paltan from afternoon and police repeatedly requested them to keep at least one lane open when a road was blocked there.
But, they (BNP) ignored the request, he said, adding the deputy commissioner (DC) of Motijheel-Ramna area also requested them. They hit the DC with sticks from behind and his bodyguard was also injured severally, he said.
Later, the minister said, BNP leaders and activists carried out attacks on police and 35 policemen were injured. Of them, eight were admitted to hospitals, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
He said police were compelled to fire teargas. A common man died there and police think that he died due to the injury by cocktails, he added.
He said the reason of the death will be confirmed after postmortem.
The minister said BNP has been telling that about 10 lakh people will gather in their rally. But, 10 thousand to twenty thousand people can gather at Naya Palta, he added.
For this, he said, Suhrawardy Udyan has been allocated for their rally. They also can use Pallabi Ground in Mirpur or Kalshi Ground where BNP has already held rally or Biswa Ijtema Ground or trade fair field, he added.
But, he said, BNP wants to hold rally in Naya Paltan with the intention of creating anarchies.
Hasan said the government didn't obstruct BNP to hold rally peacefully and they have already held nine rallies across the country successfully. The government provided all out cooperation to hold rallies smoothly and the leaders and activists of AL have been asked to have patience even in the face of their provocations, he added.    -BSS


