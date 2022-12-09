Fire breaks out at textile godown in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Dec 8: A fire broke out at a cotton godown of a tin-shed factory in Natun Bazar area under Sripur upazila in the district on Thursday.

The devastating fire originated from the factory godown around 11:50am, but the blaze is yet to come under control while the report was filing till 2:30pm.

"A total of six fire fighting units located at Sripur, Gazipur and Bhaluka went to the spot to bring the fire under control", Rozina Akhter, duty officer of Fire service headquarters said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages are yet to be known immediately, added the official. -BSS











