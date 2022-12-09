

Mercantile Bank opens Rajendrapur sub branch

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP, launched the uposhakha on virtual platform as the chief guest.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the banking activities of the upashkha by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at Bank's Head Office.

M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. and Mohammad Abdul Awal Director of the bank were present as the special guests.

Mercantile Bank Ltd inaugurated 'Rajendrapur Uposhakha' at South Keraniganj in Dhaka on Thursday to provide convenient banking services to the customers, says a press release. Rajendrapur Upashakha is located at, Sheikh Jabed Ali Complex, Rajendrapur, Mouza-Noadda, Union-Tegharia, P.S.-South Keraniganj, District-Dhaka.